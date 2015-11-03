(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/MONTERREY, November 03 (Fitch) Mexico's position among
Latin American
markets may draw further foreign banks seeking to boost
operations focused on
import-export activity, says Fitch Ratings. A number of banks
have recently
received regulatory approval to operate in Mexico. Meanwhile,
retrenchments by
universal banks, such as recently announced Deutsche Bank, tend
to keep
competitive dynamics in check.
Several factors explain why an influx of lesser recognized
foreign banks to
Mexico could continue. In particular, the recently signed
Trans-Pacific
Partnership opens a wider degree of trade opportunities with
Asian regions. We
also expect Mexico will benefit from the U.S.'s decision in
August to permit
U.S. exporters to ship U.S. crude oil to the country - a step
toward greater
energy capacity, one key to more private investments. Regulatory
barriers to
entry relative to other Latin countries are modest. Overall
banking penetration
in Mexico remains relatively low, with private credit to GDP at
31% (vs. 55% for
Brazil). Profitability of banks in the Mexican system has held
steady since the
financial crisis, with net interest margins across the system
around 5%,
signaling that overall competitive dynamics in Mexico are
relatively in check.
Recent examples of banks coming from Asia include Industrial and
Commercial Bank
of China and Korean Shinhan Financial Group. Each gained recent
regulatory
approvals to operate Mexican subsidiaries. Non-Asian regions
could also be drawn
into the mix, such as Brazil, which has generally shown limited
interest in
Mexico. Brokerage firm BTG Pactual and a newly created brokerage
firm controlled
by Itau Group have recently gained regulatory approvals.
Finally, Spanish bank
Banco Popular was recently approved as a shareholder of a local
bank (25% stake)
and Banco Sabadell as a new bank in the system. Other groups
have entered the
country with alternative financial vehicles and SPVs looking for
geographic
expansion and or diversification of funding through debt
issuances in the local
market.
Spanish banks BBVA and Santander, Citigroup's Banamex, HSBC
Mexico and
Scotiabank of Bank of Nova Scotia are long-standing examples of
foreign banks
already diversifying into Mexico - each is counted among the
seven largest banks
in the country, or G7. And many foreign banks already operate
subsidiaries of
global financial groups from various countries, including Spain,
U.S., U.K.,
Canada, Switzerland, Japan, France and the Netherlands.
But there have been also moves into the country resulting in
later departures.
RBS, ING Group, BNY Mellon, and most recently, Deutsch Bank each
entered and
later retreated as problems affecting each parent's overall
operations
contributed to exits.
Some of foreign banks in Mexico operate a significant number of
subsidiaries in
both banking and brokerage sectors. The profitability measures
(ROAs, ROEs) for
those foreign banks with brokerage operations have outperformed
those of foreign
banks operating in Mexico without brokerage operations. Of the
35 brokerage
banks in Mexico's system, 14 are foreign owned and comprise
37.8% and 77.7% of
total assets under custody and net profits, respectively.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
