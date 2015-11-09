(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
long-term rating
of 'BB-' to NewStar Financial, Inc.'s (NewStar) proposed
upsizing of up to $50
million under the same terms as its current outstanding senior
unsecured notes.
The notes will rank pari passu with existing senior unsecured
notes issued by
NewStar.
In April 2015, the company issued $300 million of 7.25% senior
unsecured notes
due May 1, 2020. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be
used to fund
portfolio investments and for general corporate purposes.
The expected note issuance is consistent with Fitch's
expectation that leverage
will meaningfully increase over the next two years, as the
company plans to use
incremental borrowings to fund net portfolio growth and improve
shareholder
returns. Fitch calculates NewStar's leverage on the basis of
debt-to-tangible
common equity, without affording any equity credit to the
company's subordinated
notes. On this basis, Fitch calculates that NewStar's leverage
amounted to 4.8x
on a GAAP basis as of Sept. 30, 2015. Pro forma of the proposed
incremental note
issuance, leverage would increase incrementally to 4.9x, which
remains
consistent with the management's leverage target of between
6.0x-6.5x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The expected rating on NewStar's proposed unsecured note
issuance is equalized
with the company's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
reflecting Fitch's
expectation of the sufficiency of stressed unencumbered assets
relative to
unsecured notes.
The IDR and Stable Outlook reflect NewStar's middle market
direct lending
franchise, well diversified portfolio of senior secured loans,
demonstrated
underwriting track record, modest but growing asset management
platform,
diversified funding profile and seasoned senior management team.
The rating also
reflects the expected benefits of NewStar's strategic
partnership with GSO
Capital Partners (GSO), a subsidiary of The BlackStone Group
L.P. (long-term IDR
'A+', Stable Outlook) and Franklin Square Capital Partners.
These strengths are counterbalanced by NewStar's concentrated
business model,
outsized exposure to middle market borrowers, high mix of
secured funding,
lackluster financial performance relative to stated targets,
shifting strategic
direction over time and planned rapid growth supported by
increased leverage.
These constraints are set against the backdrop of a highly
competitive middle
market underwriting environment, which could pressure asset
quality in the
coming years, particularly in the context of NewStar's growth
aspirations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating of the senior unsecured notes is sensitive to changes
in NewStar's
IDR and the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets in a
stressed scenario,
relative to outstanding unsecured notes.
Positive rating drivers for the IDR could include continued
demonstration of
stable asset quality performance, particularly for more recent
vintages
underwritten under increasingly competitive conditions,
increased funding
diversity, and successful execution of the strategy to grow the
portfolio,
improve profitability, and realize synergies from the GSO
relationship. Reduced
leverage relative to current targets, although not expected
based on
management's articulated strategy, could also contribute to
positive rating
momentum.
Negative rating drivers for the IDR would include material
deterioration in
asset quality, a migration away from the primary focus on senior
secured loans
and toward more junior investment positions, or an increase in
leverage beyond
the forecasted level. The provision of financial support to
non-recourse funding
sources which impairs NewStar's financial position would also be
viewed
negatively.
Fitch assigns the following expected rating:
NewStar Financial, Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-(EXP)'.
Fitch currently rates NewStar Financial, Inc. as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-';
--Subordinated notes 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
