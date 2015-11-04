(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) The announcement last week that the Communist Party of China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) would be conducting an inspection tour of China's largest banks and financial regulatory authorities underscores broader challenges the country's banks face with governance, management and political risks, says Fitch Ratings. The detention of Agricultural Bank of China's (ABC) president and vice-chairman by the CCDI - as reported in local and international media - highlights the potential risks large Chinese banks could face amid the broader investigation. The executives' detention follows corruption investigations at China Minsheng Bank and Bank of Beijing earlier in the year. There is no indication if the ABC executives' detention and the CCDI's inspection tour will result in further investigations at China's other large lenders. That said, Fitch maintains that investigations of individuals, including senior officers of a bank, are unlikely to have a major effect on entities' ratings. Chinese banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) are already sub-investment grade and factor in a certain degree of weak corporate governance and management effectiveness. Fitch's VRs for China's banks range from 'bb' to 'b' with each of the Big 4 banks' - ABC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China - at 'bb'. Moreover, the influence of management is viewed as low relative to other factors, such as the operating environment, asset quality and capitalisation/leverage. The investigation of both the large banks and China's regulatory agencies also underscores potential weaknesses in the regulatory framework for financial institutions. Senior banking officials in China tend to rotate between regulatory bodies and financial institutions, which raises questions about the independence of the regulators and standards of prudential oversight. The review could be positive from a credit perspective if it leads to strengthening governance standards and increased transparency in individual banks and for the banking system as a whole. The review may also lead to more conservative approaches and strategies by some banks, which would improve stability at a time when the operating environment has become increasingly challenging amid a broader macroeconomic slowdown. However, significantly stronger governance and greater transparency in the banking sector would require improvements throughout the system, from the government down to individual banks, and it is not clear if the ongoing investigation tour has such a substantive scope. While it is Fitch's view that the current investigation is unlikely to affect ratings, it could have a more substantive credit impact if it uncovers any activity that leads to large financial losses, impaired franchises or reduction in the prospect of sovereign support. Contacts: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Agricultural Bank of China Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.