(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed South
Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Company Limited's (Kyobo Life)
Insurer
Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) at 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating takes into consideration Kyobo Life's consistently
sound financial
performance with dominant market positioning, and favourable
financial leverage
relative to its rating category. It also incorporates the
challenges the company
faces in developing new drivers of growth given the mature and
highly
competitive life insurance market in South Korea.
Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurance company in South
Korea, with a
market share of around 10.4% based on premium income for 1H15
(2014: 11.1%). Its
pre-tax return on assets was 1.4% for 1H15 on an annualised
basis (2014: 0.8%).
The company also maintains a sound capital buffer commensurate
with its business
growth and credit profile. Kyobo Life's Prism Factor-Based
Capital Model (Prism
FBM) score was 'Strong' based on its 2014 financials. The
company's regulatory
risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 270.1% at end-June
2015, in excess of
the regulatory minimum of 100%.
Fitch views Kyobo Life's financial leverage on a consolidated
level of below 10%
for 2014 and 1H15 as favourable for its 'A' rating category. The
financial debt
pertains mainly to the bank loans and borrowings undertaken by
its subsidiaries
and affiliates. Any significant increase in leverage could
impede Kyobo Life's
financial and operational flexibility at a consolidated level.
However, Fitch
does not think this is likely in the short to medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Kyobo Life's ratings in the near term is unlikely.
However, over
the longer run, the key rating triggers for an upgrade include
strengthening of
the company's market franchise and positioning with further
international
diversification, sustaining its regulatory RBC ratio at above
350%, continued
proactive management of its negative spread burden, and
consistently strong
profitability with pre-tax return on assets above 1.3%.
Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a
weakening business
franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio
falling to below 250%
on a prolonged basis, and sharp decline in its financial
performance, with, for
example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.7%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993972
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.