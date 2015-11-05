(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Joint
Stock
Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam's (Vietcombank)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also
published Vietcombank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Vietcombank's Long-Term IDR is driven by state support. Its SR
of '4' and SRF of
'B+' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of state support
is limited. This
takes into account the limited ability of the state to provide
support due to
the government's relatively weak finances -as reflected in the
sovereign's Long
Term IDR of 'BB-' - and the sizeable banking industry compared
to GDP.
However, Fitch believes the propensity of state support is high
due to
Vietcombank's systemic importance and its majority ownership by
the Vietnamese
government. Vietcombank has a strong domestic franchise and is
one of the four
largest banks by asset size in Vietnam. The Stable Outlook of
Vietcombank
reflects the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating.
VR
Vietcombank's VR incorporates structural systemic issues such as
weak asset
quality and capitalisation which are common across Vietnamese
banks. The large
stock of problem loans in the banking system raises capital
impairment risks for
Vietnam banks in general, and Vietcombank is unlikely to be
immune given its
sizeable loan market share and its relatively high exposure to
SOEs, at 28% of
gross loans at end-2014.
The understatement of problem loans by reported non-performing
loan (NPL) ratios
across the system also suggests that Vietcombank's
capitalisation is likely to
be weaker than reported capital ratios (Tier 1 Capital Ratio of
9.4% and Total
Capital Ratio of 11.4% at end-June 2015) - similar to other
Vietnamese banks.
Such risks are partially mitigated by the bank's higher NPL
reserve coverage
(96% at end-June 2015) than peers, and its historically more
conservative NPL
classification standards relative to other state-owned banks.
Vietcombank's
total problem loans - including loans classified as "special
mention" and below,
and special bonds issued by the Vietnam Asset Management Company
- amounted to
around 6.9% of gross loans at end-June 2015 (8.3% at end-2014).
The improvement
in asset quality reflects domestic macroeconomic stability in
recent years.
Vietcombank's VR also accounts for its declining profitability,
which is weighed
down by rising credit costs and lower net interest margins.
However, the bank's
funding profile remains stable, underpinned by its strong
domestic franchise.
The bank will also likely have an advantage over private banks
in times of
stress as depositors would have higher confidence in a majority
state-owned
bank. Vietcombank's loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74% at
end-June 2015,
comfortably below the regulatory limit of 90% for state-owned
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, SR, AND SRF
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to shifts in the sovereign's
credit worthiness
and ratings, which at present, are on a Stable Outlook. These
ratings may also
be affected by any perceived change in the government's
propensity to support
the bank, although such a scenario is unlikely for the
systemically-important
state-owned banks, including Vietcombank.
VR
Vietcombank's VR may be pressured if asset quality deteriorates,
and
significantly weakens the bank's capitalisation. Negative rating
action may also
result from increasing risk appetite, which may be demonstrated
by excessive
asset growth, or event risks such as M&A or operational lapses
that could
materially affect the bank's credit profile.
The VR may be upgraded if the bank shows a sustainable
improvement in asset
quality - alongside credible reforms in the banking sector to
address structural
systemic issues such as a lack of transparency as well as bad
debt resolution,
among others.
The rating actions are as follows:
Vietcombank
Long-term IDR published at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR published at 'B'
Viability Rating published at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor published at 'B+'
Support Rating published at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kuok Ming Soh
Analyst
+65 6796 7237
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
