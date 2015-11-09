(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale SFH's (SG
SFH) EUR21bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH;
French legislative
covered bonds) at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' OFH rating is based on Societe Generale's (SG)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR
for the
programme, an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 3 notches (moderate high risk) and the programme's
contractual minimum
over-collateralisation (OC) of 8.5%. The Stable Outlook on the
OFH reflects that
on SG's IDR and for the underlying French residential assets'
performance.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the OFH remains unchanged at 5.0%. It
is driven by
the credit loss component of 5.7%, reflecting the overall 'AAA'
expected loss on
the cover pool. The cash flow valuation component of negative
0.6% reflects the
natural hedge between assets and the liabilities (both mostly
fixed-rate) and
the excess interest for the programme resulting from higher
weighted average
(WA) interest on the assets (2.9%) compared with the liabilities
(1.3%). The
asset disposal loss component of 3.9% is driven by the cost of
reinvestment of
excess cash below Euribor in Fitch's central scenario.
The D-Cap of 3 continues to be driven by Fitch's assessment of
the liquidity gap
and systemic risk component (moderate high risk). The unchanged
IDR uplift of 2
reflects the exemption of covered bonds from bail-in, Fitch's
view that France
is a covered bond-intensive jurisdiction and that resolution by
other means than
liquidation would be more likely for SG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if either of the
following occurs: (i) Societe Generale's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is
downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the total
number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity-Cap
is reduced to
two or lower.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher
Director
+33 144 299 272
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9148
