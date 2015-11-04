(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN JOSE, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the severe
deterioration in
Brazil's macroeconomic environment to continue challenging
operating
profitability for Brazilian retailers in the short to medium
term. Fitch expects
some margin compression during the second half of 2015 and early
2016 while
retailers adjust their operations to current weak demand levels.
Companies are likely to stimulate demand by dropping down prices
and avoid
additional inventory mark downs. Weak consumer confidence
remains pressuring
sales volumes and forcing retailers to drop down prices to
entice consumers, as
competition has intensified as a result of strong supply and
demand imbalances,
which Fitch believes will widen further.
Fitch also forecasts cash flow from operations (CFFO) of
Brazilian retailers
will weaken meaningfully. The scenario of increasing interest
costs combined
with higher working capital needs, mainly driven by excessive
inventories, are
likely to put pressure in operating cash flow in the coming
quarters. In this
sense, most Brazilian retailers still have some operational
flexibility to limit
free cash flow erosion by reducing discretionary capital
expenditures.
Fitch expects some pressure in weaker retailers' ratings in the
near term. The
agency is more concerned on companies with higher refinancing
needs, volatile
demand levels and tight operating margins, including Profarma
and Martins.
Companies that operate a more defensive businesses and stands an
above average
financial discipline, such as CBD and Lojas Americanas, are less
susceptible
against rating downgrades through the cycles. However, lower
credit availability
and higher interest rates will continue to challenge liquidity
and profitability
of these retailers. Therefore, keeping a healthy financial
flexibility is key to
the maintenance of the sector's ratings in the medium to long
term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
