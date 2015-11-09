(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco
Santander Chile's (BSC) Viability Rating (VR) and long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'a+' and 'A+', respectively. The Rating Outlook
on the
long-term IDRs is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BSC's IDRs and National long-term rating are driven by its VR of
'a+' and these
do not factor in any extraordinary support from its parent,
Banco Santander,
although it remains a strategically important subsidiary.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile. The ratings also reflect the bank's
healthy asset
quality, sound core profitability, diversified funding and
adequate capital
position.
BSC has historically maintained a strong record of overall
performance across
the cycle with an average return on average assets (ROAA) of
around 2%. At Aug.
31, 2015, BSC's net income declined by 10.1% year over year
(yoy) due to lower
inflation that affected the yield on its inflation-indexed
assets (Unidad de
Fomento, or CLF), which was partly offset by the bank's strong
core earnings
capacity. As a result, BSC's average return on assets (ROAA) and
average return
on equity (ROAE) declined to 1.53% and 18.61%, respectively
(1.92% and 22.38% at
Dec. 31, 2014), which still compare well with those of its local
and
international peers. Fitch considers BSC's core earnings
capacity to be sound
and expects its profitability to remain healthy, although in the
long term it
will probably remain below its historical levels given the costs
of heavier
regulation and probably narrower margins due to competition. In
addition,
inflation levels are expected to be lower in 2016, and interest
rates will
likely rise, and this, together with likely higher provisions
and lower growth
due to the slowdown in the economy will put some pressure on
BSC's net interest
revenues, although it should remain healthy.
BSC's sound risk management and benign operating environment in
Chile have
supported healthy asset-quality ratios. These remain adequate
and show some
improvement as a result of the shift toward less risky segments
since 2012,
among other measures taken. At June 30, 2015, the bank's
nonperforming loans
ratio was 2.72% (down from 3.17% at Dec. 31, 2012), and reserve
coverage rose to
106.65%. Net charge-offs have also decreased since 2012 and, at
1.35% of gross
loans, are at acceptable levels.
BSC's funding is independent from its parent, in line with
Santander's
subsidiary policies, and benefits from a stable and
well-diversified deposit
base (core deposits accounted for 68.4% of the total). It is
also active in
local and international bond issuance, with significant lines
from local and
foreign banks. In the past five years, it has diversified its
foreign funding
both by investor and geographically. In addition, it has
maintained a large
liquidity cushion.
In Fitch's view, BSC's capitalization levels are adequate for
its current rating
and compare well locally and by regional standards, especially
considering the
country's stable macroeconomic environment. At Aug. 31, 2015,
BSC's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio was 10.12%. Although BSC's FCC is slightly
below the median
for LATAM peers (10.6% as of Dec. 31, 2014) and for commercial
banks globally
with a VR of 'a+' (12.01% as of Dec. 31, 2014), this is
compensated for by an
adequate tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (7.93%
at June 30,
2015) that reflects the tougher risk weighting rules in Chile
and by a high
internal capital-generation capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
At Aug. 31, 2015, BSC was the largest bank in Chile by total
loans and the
second largest by deposits, with market shares of 19.5% and
18.0%, respectively.
This underpins BSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, as
there is an
extremely high probability of state support, should it be
needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED, SECURED AND SUBORDINATED
DEBT
BSC's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as the
bank's and
National long-term rating, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
The rating of the mortgage bonds is based on BSC's National
rating for senior
unsecured issuances of 'AAA(cl)', Outlook Stable, a Fitch
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity, which implies a default of the
bonds in case
of issuer default), and uncertainties regarding the recovery
potential provided
by the related mortgage portfolio.
Fitch rates BSC's subordinated debt in the National scale two
notches below its
National long-term issuer rating. The two-notch difference
considered the loss
severity due to its subordinated nature (after default).
Deviation from Existing Criteria:
The covered bond criteria are normally applied to debt
benefiting from a dual
recourse against a financial institution and, should it fail,
against a pool of
assets. Here Fitch is applying the covered bond rating criteria
although
recourse against the cover assets is not directly available in
some
circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The Outlook on BSC's long-term IDRs is Stable. Downward pressure
for BSC's VR
and IDRs could arise from sustained pressure on its
profitability stemming from
a rise in loan loss provisions, or from consistently lower
capitalization. More
specifically, BSC's VR could be downgraded if its ROAA falls and
consistently
remains below 1.3%, its Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted
Assets ratio falls
and is maintained below 9%. There is limited upside potential in
the near future
for BSC's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSC's SR or SRF would only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
Fitch has affirmed BSC's rating as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--USD5 billion commercial paper program at 'F1';
--Senior secured bonds National long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
