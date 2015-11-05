(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
downgraded Standard
Chartered PLC's (SC) and its subsidiary Standard Chartered
Bank's (SCB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
Their Outlooks were
maintained on Negative. At the same time, Fitch downgraded their
Viability
Ratings (VRs) to 'a+' from 'aa-' and Short-term IDRs to 'F1'
from 'F1+'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Fitch
will review the
support-driven IDRs of SC's subsidiaries in due course.
The rating actions follow the bank's 3Q15 results announcement
and its new
strategic plan which is accompanied by a USD5.1bn rights issue.
The bank's
restructuring is comprehensive as it targets about USD100bn out
of USD315bn of
risk weighted assets (RWAs) at end-3Q15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrades reflect SC's unfavourable profitability and asset
quality trends
as well as its underperformance relative to peers. Fitch
believes that the
bank's proposed restructuring measures address several aspects
that Fitch had
previously highlighted as potential negative rating factors and
that it will
help realign SC's capital with evolving risks. However, Fitch
has taken the view
that SC remains vulnerable to volatility from a difficult
operating and
regulatory environment. Increasing correlations between its key
emerging markets
will, in Fitch's view, continue to diminish some of the
geographical
diversification benefits of SC's strong franchise.
Fitch maintains the Negative Outlook as we believe that
implementing the plan
could be challenged by headwinds from further downturn in the
credit cycle as
well as high management and staff turnover. We consider it
likely that a portion
of its short-term exposure, which is often rolled-over in line
with common
practice in emerging markets, may be more difficult to terminate
as borrowers
struggle to pay or fail to negotiate refinancing and thus
continuing to weigh on
profitability and capital generation. While we would not expect
such
developments to materially weigh on the bank's liquidity it
could cause further
loan impairments.
Fitch believes that narrowing the relative size of exposure to,
for example
sectors, individual issuers and countries is commensurate with
our previous risk
appetite assessment and sensible in the current environment. The
importance of
this rating factor and that of asset quality to Fitch's rating
assessment have,
however, increased. The bank's tighter risk limits lead to a
sizeable portfolio
of non-compliant exposures of USD20bn in RWA at end-2016, which
could lead to
losses of USD1.5bn as per management's estimate.
Furthermore, impaired loan ratios remain above peers' and appear
to have become
more volatile as a result of concentrated sector and country
exposure. The
considerable uptick in loan impairment charges (LICs) in 2015
from already
identified areas such as commodities (exposure of USD43bn or
just above 100% of
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at end-September 2015 including the
proposed capital
increase) and India (USD33bn or 81% of adjusted CET1) stems from
cyclical
deterioration as well as structural changes in the operating
environment. Fitch
also believes that management's desire to address future
problems plays a role
in this uptick.
SC's concentration on China exceeds peers' with a net exposure
of USD60bn or
145% of adjusted CET1. The rating reflects Fitch's expectation
that this
portfolio will continue to perform well.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) at end-September 2015 stood at
USD9.5bn which is an
increase of 20% compared to end-2014 or 9% compared to end-June
2015. The
increase in the NPL ratio to 3.5% (2014: 2.7%) is significant
and, in Fitch's
view, could increase further from pressure on unsecured retail
exposure and the
ongoing evaluation of identified wind-down assets. Capital
encumbrance from
unprovisioned NPLs remains low. Reserve coverage improved to 58%
at
end-September from 54% at end-June 2015 and 50% at end-2014.
Fitch views the bank's improved capitalisation in line with the
rating. SC's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio and the CET1 ratio are expected
to initially
increase by 160bps to 13.8% and 13.1%, respectively, levels
which compare well
with peers'. Fitch expects that the bank will, however, have to
deliver quickly
on its RWA efficiency goals as internal capital generation has
halted and will
remain weak in 2016. While there is currently a cyclical
downturn, over the
longer-term, SC's target market should experience above average
growth trends
and so raising profitability levels to generate sufficient
internal capital
generation to support growth will be important. The targeted
return on equity of
8% by 2018 and 10% by 2020 is weaker compared to peers while the
new CET1 target
of 12-13% is in line.
We maintain the same IDRs and VRs for SC and its main operating
entity, SCB as
their risk profiles remain aligned and liquidity at the top
holding company is
adequately managed. The rights issue creates flexibility for SC
from a double
leverage perspective to downstream capital into SCB when needed.
SCB's IDR is equalised with its VR as we believe that qualifying
junior debt is
not sufficient to provide protection for senior creditors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SC's and SCB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
floor' reflect Fitch's opinion that UK sovereign support cannot
be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities
issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their VRs. The ratings on SC's
capital securities
are notched down five times, reflecting two notches for loss
severity and three
notches for non-performance risk. The ratings on SCB's capital
securities are
notched down four times, reflecting two notches for loss
severity and only two
notches for non-performance risk, taking into account their
cumulative coupons.
SCB's UT2 securities are notched down three times with one notch
for loss
severity and two notches for non-performance. Subordinated debt
is notched down
once from the respective banks' VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch would revise the Outlook to stable if SC demonstrates that
it can
implement the new strategy successfully resulting in a leaner
organisation that
draws franchise strength from its global network and from
profitable domestic
operations.
SC's ratings may be downgraded if the bank fails to strengthen
earnings and
reduce risks or if loan quality deterioration accelerated
undermining its
capital strength. Outsized fines or material business
restrictions from
litigation could also lead to a downgrade.
In addition, the VR and IDRs of SC are sensitive to an adverse
change in
relevant factors affecting holding company notching, including
high double
leverage (above 120%), less prudent liquidity management, more
complex group
structure or regulatory/legal risk specific to the holding
company.
SCB's Long-term IDR could benefit from a one notch uplift from
its VR depending
on the size of its junior debt buffers on a long-term
sustainable basis.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
propensity or
ability of the UK sovereign to provide timely support. Any
upgrade to SC's and
SCB's SR and upward revision to their SRFs would be contingent
on a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks or a
holding company.
Both are highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The securities' ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in
the VR. SC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in SC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of SC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing SC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered PLC
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook maintained
at Negative
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a+' from 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A+'/'F1' from 'AA-'/'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86,
USG84228AT58,):
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Contingent convertible securities (USG84228CE61, US853254AT77):
downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Standard Chartered Bank
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-; Outlook maintained
at Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a+' from 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A+'/'F1' from 'AA-/F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) downgraded to
'BBB+' from 'A-'
Capital securities (XS0129229141): downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'
