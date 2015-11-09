(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco del
Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) foreign and local currency
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, and its
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb'. A complete list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banco Estado's IDRs and national ratings are driven by the
extremely high
probability of support from its owner, the State of Chile. The
bank is not a
company by shares and relates with the Chilean Government
through the Ministry
of Finance. Banco Estado represents an important instrument of
the State of
Chile for developing credit and monetary policies, plays a
strategic social role
for the government and has a systemic importance. Based on these
drivers, the
bank's IDRs are aligned with Chile's Sovereign foreign currency
IDR ('A+';
Outlook Stable) and local currency IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable),
and they also
underpin its high support rating of '1' and support rating floor
of 'A+'.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given its high
proportion of
liquid assets (32.7% of its total assets as of Sept. 30, 2015)
and sound funding
structure based on a wide customer base. The bank's market
position places it as
one of the strongest competitors in the Chilean banking system,
being the third
largest bank measured by loans, and the first by deposits. Banco
Estado's
overall financial performance has been good in spite of high
level of
competition.
The bank's VR is limited by its low capital base, and lower,
albeit steadily
improving, credit quality in mortgage loans portfolio (although
with a strong
guarantee and additional provisions position) compared to local
and
international private sector peers (emerging market commercial
banks with VR in
the 'bbb' category).
Banco Estado's profitability levels have historically been
limited compared to
its private sector peers. However, its financial performance has
been very
stable, showing an acceptable level of profitability considering
its state owned
nature and its tax rate of 40%. Similar to other state-owned
institutions, Banco
Estado's operating expenses are high compared with private
sector peers. This is
a consequence of its extensive commercial network and its role
in fostering
bancarization levels in Chile.
Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its
non-performing loans to
gross loans ratio in the past four years (3.11% as of Sept. 30,
2015 from 5.25%
in 2010) and reserve coverage levels (165.53% as of Sept. 30,
2015 from 104.55%
at Dec. 31, 2011), significantly reducing the gap with local and
international
peers.
Although its capital adequacy indicators improved with the
recent capital
injection received and the retention of 54.5% of its 2014
profits, Fitch
believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will remain
relatively low, comparing
unfavorably with local and international private sector banks in
the same rating
category. The second tranche for USD200 million of the capital
injection
totaling USD450 million announced last year is expected to be
received before
the end of 2015. Fitch welcomes this capital injection as it
partly restores the
bank's capital adequacy ratios and eases the pressure on its VR.
However, as the
objective of the capital increase is to expand lending to SMEs
and residential
mortgages, Fitch will monitor the evolution of the bank's
capitalization in the
medium term and considers that future earnings retention would
be key for the
bank to maintain its capitalization at adequate levels. In
Fitch's view, capital
levels are complemented by the bank's ample LLR cushion and the
extremely high
propensity and ability of the state of Chile to strengthen the
bank's position
if needed, especially as the bank will likely need a significant
amount of
capital when Basel III standards are adopted in Chile, which are
still to be
defined but will happen in the next few years.
Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated
at the same
level of the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Banco Estado two
notches below its
national long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's
long-term national
rating as an anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt,
based on the
likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently
strong to continue
factoring support into Banco Estado's subordinated bonds with
gone-concern
loss-absorption feature. The two notch difference considered the
loss severity
due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable, the
same as the Outlook for Chile's sovereign ratings. Changes in
the bank's IDRs,
support, support rating floor and national ratings are
contingent on sovereign
rating actions for Chile.
Banco Estado's VR could be downgraded if its Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio
consistently remains below 7% and if its loan loss reserve
coverage, including
voluntary loan loss reserves, falls and consistently remains
below 100% of
non-performing loans. Upward ratings potential for Banco
Estado's VR would
mainly arise from a significant and sustained improvement of its
capitalization
levels, with its FCC ratio improving and remaining above 9%.
Fitch has affirmed Banco Estado's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb'
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin American Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
