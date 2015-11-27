(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that that
the operating environment for banks in Hungary has improved, due
to positive
developments in the economy and the government's intention to
facilitate a
gradual normalisation of the banking business environment. The
latter reflects
the government's commitment to the EBRD (in February 2015) to
refrain from
implementing new onerous banking legislation and its decision to
reduce the bank
levy in 2016 and then further in 2017.
The inflows of impaired loans at all three Fitch-rated banks
materially subsided
in 1H15 due to the supportive operating environment and already
seasoned legacy
loan portfolios. However, a material improvement in loan
portfolio quality will
take time, due to muted demand for new credit and the slow
workout of defaulted
loans. Credit risks in the retail portfolios during the same
period were
significantly reduced by the conversion of foreign currency
residential
mortgages into forint and smaller monthly loan instalments. The
latter was
driven by the Act on Settlements and new rules on loan pricing.
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings of
Kereskedelmi es
Hitelbank Zrt (K&H), CIB Bank Zrt (CIB) and Erste Bank Hungary
Zrt (EBH) reflect
Fitch's opinion of a high probability of support, if required,
from their
respective sole shareholders - KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-), Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Erste Group Bank AG (BBB+/Stable/bbb+).
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of CIB (b-) and EBH (b) reflect
their weak
standalone credit risk profiles, which are constrained by weak
asset quality and
profitability. Both banks have reported large annual losses
since 2010 and CIB
remains unprofitable on an operating basis. The VRs of EBH and
CIB also reflect
their moderate capital buffers, comfortable funding and
liquidity.
K&H's much stronger standalone creditworthiness (bb) mainly
reflects the bank's
fairly resilient asset quality and more moderate risk appetite
through the
cycle, ample liquidity and stable funding. However, K&H's VR
also reflects a
fairly high impaired loans ratio and only adequate
capitalisation.
The report, 'Peer Review: Fitch's Rated Hungarian Banks', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
