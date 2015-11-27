(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Hungarian Banks here WARSAW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that that the operating environment for banks in Hungary has improved, due to positive developments in the economy and the government's intention to facilitate a gradual normalisation of the banking business environment. The latter reflects the government's commitment to the EBRD (in February 2015) to refrain from implementing new onerous banking legislation and its decision to reduce the bank levy in 2016 and then further in 2017. The inflows of impaired loans at all three Fitch-rated banks materially subsided in 1H15 due to the supportive operating environment and already seasoned legacy loan portfolios. However, a material improvement in loan portfolio quality will take time, due to muted demand for new credit and the slow workout of defaulted loans. Credit risks in the retail portfolios during the same period were significantly reduced by the conversion of foreign currency residential mortgages into forint and smaller monthly loan instalments. The latter was driven by the Act on Settlements and new rules on loan pricing. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings of Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt (K&H), CIB Bank Zrt (CIB) and Erste Bank Hungary Zrt (EBH) reflect Fitch's opinion of a high probability of support, if required, from their respective sole shareholders - KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-), Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Erste Group Bank AG (BBB+/Stable/bbb+). The Viability Ratings (VRs) of CIB (b-) and EBH (b) reflect their weak standalone credit risk profiles, which are constrained by weak asset quality and profitability. Both banks have reported large annual losses since 2010 and CIB remains unprofitable on an operating basis. The VRs of EBH and CIB also reflect their moderate capital buffers, comfortable funding and liquidity. K&H's much stronger standalone creditworthiness (bb) mainly reflects the bank's fairly resilient asset quality and more moderate risk appetite through the cycle, ample liquidity and stable funding. However, K&H's VR also reflects a fairly high impaired loans ratio and only adequate capitalisation. The report, 'Peer Review: Fitch's Rated Hungarian Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 42 338 6293 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.