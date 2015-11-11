(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s
(R+V Mutual) and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch continues to view R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as
"core" to the R+V
insurance group and the ratings are therefore aligned with the
agency's view of
the R+V group as a whole, in line with our insurance group
rating methodology.
The ratings are supported by R+V group's solid capitalisation,
strong market
position, and robust operating performance. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors is R+V group's geographical focus on Germany and its
moderate
underwriting profitability in non-life insurance.
One of the top five primary insurance groups in Germany, R+V
group is headed by
R+V Versicherung AG, which is 77%-owned by DZ Bank AG
(AA-/Stable). DZ Bank AG
is the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking
group
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; AA-/Stable). Fitch
regards the ownership
of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's
view that the bank
would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been
reflected in a
two-notch rating uplift from the agency's standalone assessment
of R+V group.
Fitch views the group's capitalisation as very strong, which we
expect to be
maintained in 2015 and 2016. In Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model
(Prism FBM),
R+V group scored "very strong" based on end-2014 financials.
This view is
supported by the group's regulatory solvency margin of 190% at
end-2014.
R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported a strong operating
performance for
2014. Funds for future appropriation, expense and lapse ratios
were better than
the market average. Fitch expects the three companies to
maintain a strong
operating performance in 2015. The ratios of investments in
equities to total
invested assets for R+V Life and R+V Mutual are higher than the
German market
average of 3.5%. Fitch does not view the larger equity exposure
as a particular
risk, given the group's very strong capitalisation.
R+V group's non-life segment reported a net combined ratio of
100.2% (2013:
103.9%) for 2014, which was weaker than the German market
average of 95% (2013:
99.2%).
R+V Life is R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany,
while Condor
serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in
individual life and
R+V Mutual is a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients
and a pension
provider. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2014, R+V
Life is
Germany's second-largest life insurer. For 2014, R+V Life
reported GWP of
EUR5.2bn and total assets of EUR46.6bn, R+V Mutual GWP of EUR99m
and total
assets of EUR1.6bn and Condor GWP of EUR257m and total assets of
EUR3.4bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic
importance to GFG/DZ
Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status
within R+V
group. A significant weakening of R+V group's standalone
financial profile could
also lead to a downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
for R+V group
and GFG/DZ Bank AG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993808
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.