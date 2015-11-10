(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the sale of
stakes of Amundi
Group (Amundi) by major shareholders through an initial public
offering (IPO) is
neutral to the company's 'A+'/Stable ratings, largely due to
continued access to
the shareholders Societe Generale's (SocGen; A/Stable) and
Credit Agricole's
(CA; A/Positive) important French distribution network. Amundi
distributes a
significant share of its asset management product via CA's and
SocGen's domestic
retail and insurance networks and maintaining access to these
networks will
support Amundi's revenue-generating capabilities.
In the IPO, launched in early November, SocGen plans to float
its entire 20%
stake in Amundi with additional free float (up to 3%) being
provided by Amundi's
majority owner, CA. In addition, CA intends to sell up to 2% of
Amundi shares to
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC; A/Stable/bb). As a result,
post-IPO, CA will
hold between 74.6% and 77.6% of Amundi's shares (from currently
80%) and ABC
around 2%. The remaining shares will be listed.
Upon completion of the IPO, SocGen will renew its long-standing
distribution
agreement with Amundi for a further five years and SocGen has
stated that Amundi
remains its "chosen provider of savings and investment solutions
to its retail
banking and insurance networks". In 2014, 12.7% of Amundi's net
management fees
related to its retail and insurance distribution agreements with
SocGen.
Amundi's assets under management (AuM) related to SocGen's
insurance business
(9.3% of total AuM at end-1H15) are significantly larger than
those related to
retail network distribution (5.4%). However, AuM related to
insurance activities
are predominately low-margin fixed income assets while retail
AuM are typically
more diversified and more profitable, highlighting the
importance of ensuring
retail network distribution access.
The IPO will in our view improve Amundi's financial flexibility.
Amundi stated
that, post-IPO, it intends to complement organic growth with
"selective and
disciplined acquisitions" in the rapidly consolidating European
asset management
sector. Amundi has a strong franchise in French and European
money market and
fixed income products but a somewhat weaker franchise in
equities and
alternatives. At end-3Q15, 51% of its EUR952bn AuM related to
bond products, 18%
to money market funds, 12% to equities, 12% to diversified
products and the
remainder to specialised and structured products.
In addition, the sale of a small stake in Amundi to a special
purpose entity
ultimately owned by ABC will in our view likely improve Amundi's
access to Asian
clients and distribution networks, where it is currently
underweight. Amundi and
ABC already operate a small asset management joint venture,
established in 2008.
Amundi's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by the
company's stand-alone
risk profile and do not rely on support from CA, its majority
shareholder. A
further reduction in CA's stake in Amundi, which we do not
expect, would
therefore not affect Amundi's IDRs as long as Amundi's access to
CA's
distribution network is maintained.
