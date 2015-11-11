(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Ukrainian City of
Kyiv's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'D' (Default)
from 'C'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. In this case
the deviation was caused by the missed payment on the city's
eurobond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The following are the key drivers for today's rating action and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
The downgrade of Kyiv's Long-term foreign currency IDR follows
missed payment on
the city's USD250m eurobond and the subsequent activation of the
cross default
clause on the USD300m eurobond. The city introduced an interim
moratorium on any
payments to its eurobond holders on 6 November 2015. According
to the original
schedule Kyiv's USD250m eurobond final maturity date was 6
November 2015 and its
USD300m eurobond 11 July 2016.
Fitch treats the introduction of the interim payment moratorium
on the city's
eurobonds as defaults in accordance with its distressed debt
exchange (DDE)
criteria, leading to today's downgrade of the city's Long-term
and Short-term
foreign currency IDRs to 'D' from 'C'.
The introduced payment moratorium will be valid until the
eurobonds' conditions
are amended and the exchange offer accepted. The right for the
city to suspend
the repayment of its eurobonds was granted by Ukraine's
parliament in May 2015.
The city was mandated to extend the maturity of its external
debt as part of a
broader exercise to support Ukraine's public sector finances and
external
liquidity following the introduction of the IMF's Extended Fund
Facility for
Ukraine in March 2015.
Additionally, the City of Kyiv extended the maturities of its
domestic bonds,
which led to the recent downgrade of its Long-term local
currency IDR (see
'Fitch Downgrades Ukraine's City of Kyiv Local-Currency IDR to
'RD'' dated 8
October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Prior to that Ukraine had
missed the
payment on its eurobond, which led to a recent sovereign
downgrade (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Ukraine's Foreign-Currency IDRs to 'Restricted
Default'' dated 6
October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
As the city's all four outstanding bond obligations are in
default, the
Long-term local currency IDR has also been downgraded to 'D'
from 'RD'.
Simultaneously Fitch has withdrawn the City of Kyiv's Short-term
foreign
currency IDR as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be
relevant to the
agency's coverage because the city is no longer issuing
short-term external
debt.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects Kyiv's budgetary performance to remain volatile
due to the overall
weakness of the sovereign's public finances, lower
predictability of fiscal
policy and short planning horizon, all exacerbated by a negative
macro-economic
trend. Fitch expects Ukraine's economy to contract 10% in 2015,
negatively
affecting the city's fiscal capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the city's ratings once the debt exchange is
completed and
sufficient information is available on Kyiv's credit profile.
Kyiv's Long-term
foreign- and local currency IDRs will be upgraded after Fitch
determines that
the exchange has been accepted. The new ratings will be
consistent with the
city's prospective credit profile. However, the ratings will
likely remain low,
given high country risks and Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'D' from 'C'
- Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'D' from 'RD'
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'D' from 'C'
and withdrawn
- National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'D(ukr)' from
'RD(ukr)'
- Senior unsecured eurobonds (ISIN XS0233620235, US225407AA34):
downgraded to
'D' from 'C''
- Senior unsecured eurobonds (ISIN XS0644750027, US50154TAA34):
downgraded to
'D' from 'C''
- Senior unsecured domestic bonds: affirmed at 'D'/'D(ukr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 12 Jun 2015)
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
