(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON/PARIS/TUNIS, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has downgraded
Volkswagen AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+'
from 'A' and
Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects the corporate governance, management and
internal control
issues highlighted by the ongoing emission test crisis related
to up to 11
million diesel-powered vehicles. Fitch already incorporated the
group's
relatively weak corporate governance in its ratings but we
believe that the
emergence of a fraud of this magnitude, going either unnoticed
or uncorrected by
top management for so long is not consistent with a rating in
the 'A' category.
Volkswagen's recent admission that it understated carbon dioxide
emissions on
800,000 vehicles reinforces this view and highlights the
fundamental issue of
internal control failure within the group.
The downgrade also reflects the expected direct and indirect
financial effects
from this crisis including recall costs, fines, lawsuits and
legal claims
worldwide as well as lost sales and revenue and probable
discounts on vehicle
sales. We believe that Volkswagen's credit metrics are solid for
the ratings and
can absorb several billions euros of extraordinary cash outflow,
particularly as
we expect fines and legal claims to be spread over a few years.
However, we expect the final cost to be substantial, although it
is too early to
quantify precisely the magnitude and timeframe of its
consequences on the
group's revenue, income, cash generation and key credit ratios.
The latest
findings unveiled by the company's ongoing internal
investigation are increasing
the damage to Volkswagen's image and reputation and could
potentially lead to
further legal claims from regulators and customers, further
impacting the
group's revenue and earnings.
We believe that changes at the supervisory and management boards
since the start
of this crisis have been limited and do not seem to reflect a
fundamental
determination by the company to overhaul its corporate
governance and culture.
Furthermore, while the recent disclosure of understated carbon
dioxide emissions
emphasises the new management's apparent diligence to conduct a
thorough
investigation of their powertrain and emission issues, it also
reiterates the
possibility of further problems still to be uncovered as well as
the substantial
uncertainty about the final overall consequences on the group's
business and
financial profiles. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook.
We also expect the reputational damage on the group to affect
its funding
ability. Refinancing of the group's financial services business
could remain
more difficult and expensive in the foreseeable future and could
hinder both its
liquidity and its capacity to offer attractive financing offers
to its customers
thanks to cheap funding. A potential recapitalisation of the
financial services
division could also affect the industrial business's credit
metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Corporate Governance Below Peers
The downgrade to 'BBB+' reflects the corporate governance,
management and
organisational issues highlighted by the ongoing emission test
crisis. Fitch
considers VW's corporate governance as weaker than that of its
main peers. Key
areas of weakness include a 20% blocking minority in voting
resolutions,
potential conflicts of interest on the part of some board
members, and lack of
independence and diversity at the supervisory board level. The
latest emission
test crisis is another illustration of inconsistent management
control in some
areas.
Limited Management Changes
Martin Winterkorn has resigned from his role as CEO of
Volkswagen but he has
been replaced by a long-time insider of the group, Matthias
Mueller, who was
lately CEO of the Porsche brand. Although the latter, together
with the
management and supervisory boards, has pledged repeatedly to
uncover and resolve
all irregularities, he will not bring outside views and we also
consider that he
will face a hard time changing the group's decision-making
process and culture.
In addition, the inclusion of Porsche vehicles in a new
investigation by the US
Environmental Protection Agency casts doubts about Mr Muller's
independence in
reviewing the overall internal investigation results. The
supervisory board has
also elected Hans Dieter Poetsch, Volkswagen's CFO and member of
the board of
management since 2003, to act as their Chairman, potentially
raising conflict of
interest issues and doubts about the group's motivation to
fundamentally reform
its management culture.
Likely Hit on Profitability
The group's operating margin increased to 6.3% in 2014 from 5.9%
in 2013,
excluding the robust double-digit margins from its Chinese joint
ventures.
However, Fitch expects profitability to be hit by the emission
test crisis.
Fitch previously expected operating margins to rebound to
approximately 6.5% in
2016 but we will reassess our assumptions as events unfold.
FCF to Suffer
Solid funds from operations (FFO) are absorbed by Volkswagen's
ambitious
investment plans to support growth and increased dividends. The
free cash flow
(FCF) margin was 2% in 2014 and we project it to remain between
1.5% and 2.5% in
the foreseeable future, excluding any impact from the current
crisis. We will
also review our projections for cash generation in the near
future to assess the
effect of this crisis on FFO. Nonetheless, we expect capex to be
cut to limit
the impact on FCF.
Strong Business Profile
The ratings reflect the group's unparalleled product portfolio
in the auto and
heavy-truck segments. They also reflect Volkswagen's broad
diversification,
leading market shares and an unrivalled potential for cost
savings and economies
of scale. However, the group's business profile is likely to be
damaged by
reputation issues stemming from the ongoing emission crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
-Declining profitability and multi-billion euros cash outflows
from lost sales,
probable discounts on vehicles, recall costs, fines, lawsuit and
legal claims
worldwide, and potential R&D increases.
-Acceleration and intensification of Volkswagen's efficiency
programme to try
and mitigate the impact of this crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Further material reputational damage to the group and its
brands.
-Further substantial negative findings as a result of ongoing
investigations.
-Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial
operations) and 4% (at
group level).
-Significant deterioration in key credit metrics, including FFO
adjusted gross
and net leverage above 2x and 1.5x, respectively, and cash from
operations on
adjusted debt below 50%.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-Ability to absorb upcoming cash outflows from the emission test
crisis without
triggering Fitch's negative rating sensitivities.
-Tighter corporate governance practices.
-Evidence that core brands have not been impaired by the
emission test crisis.
LIQUIDITY
The group maintains a solid net cash position, backed by ample
liquidity
although persistent difficulty in accessing capital markets to
refinance could
hinder the group's liquidity profile.
Gross cash and equivalents and marketable securities for the
industrial business
were EUR20.6bn at end-2014 after adjustments for restricted and
semi-liquid cash
and securities. In addition, the group issued EUR2bn of
preferred shares in 2014
to refinance the purchase of Scania shares and also issued
hybrid notes of
EUR2bn in 2013, EUR3bn in 2014 and EUR2.5bn in 1Q15.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Volkswagen
- Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
- Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'
- Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Volkswagen International Finance NV
-senior unsecured notes downgraded to to 'BBB+' from 'A'
- subordinated notes downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'
