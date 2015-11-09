(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhtelecom JSC's
(Kaztel) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a
Positive Outlook.
The creation of a joint venture (JV) from the combination of
Kaztel's and Tele2
AB's mobile assets in Kazakhstan should significantly strengthen
Kaztel's
position in mobile services. We are maintaining the Positive
Outlook on the
company's IDR as this transaction should only have a slightly
negative impact on
its leverage. We believe the company should be able to digest a
spike in
leverage if it has to purchase in three years the 49% stake in
the mobile JV it
does not own.
Kaztel is a strong fixed-line incumbent, with dominant market
shares in
traditional telephony and fixed-line broadband services,
operating in a benign
regulatory environment. The company re-entered the mobile mass
market with its
LTE/GSM service in 2014, providing it with a capability to offer
both fixed and
mobile services.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Mobile Business
The transaction should strengthen the mobile market positions of
both parties.
The JV will have a 22% share of Kazakhstan's mobile subscriber
market or 5.6
million active customers. The companies will continue operating
separately under
their current brand names. We do not expect any significant
subscriber
cannibalisation as both brands should continue to operate in
separate consumer
niches.
Kaztel and Tele2 Group will hold 51%/49% economic interest and
49%/51% voting
interest, respectively. Kaztel will contribute its mobile
subsidiary Altel on a
debt-free basis while Tele2 will contribute its mobile assets in
Kazakhstan with
a KZT97bn shareholder loan. Tele2 will retain management control
over the JV and
will appoint all of the Management Board apart from CFO. The
deal is subject to
regulatory approval and is expected to close in 1Q16
More Rational Mobile Market
Tele2 and Altel compete aggressively with mobile market leaders
JSC Kcell and
Vimpelcom Ltd. The price war initiated by the operators in 2015
along with
mobile termination rates cuts have led to pressure on mobile
average revenue per
user. With a combined subscriber share of 22%, the JV has less
incentive for
disruptive price behaviour to acquire customers. We expect the
focus to shift
towards the value of offers and quality of service.
LTE Remains an Advantage
Kaztel is rapidly growing the number of its data-hungry 4G
customers as it
remains the only Kazakh provider of LTE mobile services capable
of managing high
data volumes. Once the JV is created, Tele2's subscribers will
be able to use 4G
network while both companies' customers will benefit from wider
2G/3G coverage.
Expected Synergies
The merger of companies should generate synergies in operating
costs and capital
expenditures. The JV should be able to save money on network
construction while
the overlap of existing networks should lead to a higher quality
of service and
wider coverage. Given Kaztel's ability to provide the whole
spectrum of telecom
services, the upselling efforts in the mobile business may help
it expand its
broadband and pay-TV subscriber base.
Leverage to Increase Marginally
As a result of the transaction, Kaztel will guarantee up to 51%
of the JV's
total external debt. Fitch projects that the JV will require
external funding in
2016-2017 to finance capex. Fitch includes these guarantees in
Kaztel's total
debt calculation. This results in a marginal deterioration of
the company's
leverage profile.
Fitch still expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage to
decline below 2.0x in 2017-2018 on the back of continuing strong
operating cash
flow generation and lower capex.
Call/Put Options
As part of the merger Kaztel will have a call option allowing it
to buy out the
share of Tele2 in the JV in three years at a price determined by
an independent
appraiser. Tele2 has a mirroring put option with the same terms.
Fitch
conservatively assumes that this option is exercised and
includes the
shareholder loan repayment in its calculations, which causes FFO
adjusted gross
leverage in 2019 to exceed 2.0x. Due to robust free cash flow
(FCF) generation,
leverage should drop below 2.0x again in 2020.
Mobile Margins to Improve
Tele2 Kazakhstan and Altel have launched their mobile operations
recently
compared with market leaders Kcell and Vimpelcom. Rapid network
development and
aggressive subscriber acquisition have put pressure on the
companies' margins.
Tele2's mobile operations in Kazakhstan turned EBITDA-positive
in 2014 and now
generate a low single-digit margin while Altel reached
EBITDA-breakeven only in
2015. Further profitability growth is likely from stabilising
subscriber
acquisition costs and cost synergies from the merger.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Kaztel
include the following:
- Low single-digit consumer revenue declines in the fixed-line
segment;
- A decline in capex to below 20% of revenues from 2016
excluding the mobile JV;
- Positive FCF generation from 2016 excluding the mobile JV;
- Rapid mobile JV revenue growth of double digits in 2016-2017,
declining to
high single-digits thereafter;
- 100% ownership of the mobile JV in 2019 conservatively
assuming earliest
possible exercise of the put/call option;
- Kaztel's guarantees for external debt issued by the mobile JV
are included in
total debt calculation
- Priority of debt repayment over dividends distribution at the
mobile JV
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A sustained decrease in FFO adjusted gross leverage to below
2x (end-2014:
1.9x);
- Maintaining sufficient liquidity that is diversified between
external and
internal sources;
- Stronger FCF generation with pre-dividend FCF margin in the
mid-single digit
range;
-Successful integration of Tele2's and Altel's assets and
further strong
execution of Kaztel's mobile strategy.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted gross leverage to above 3x
and/or a material
increase in refinancing risks, which would lead to a downgrade
- Operating underperformance in the fixed and/or mobile segment,
which may cause
the Outlook to be revised to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Kaztel has a few credit lines from foreign banks and the
domestic Development
Bank of Kazakhstan (BBB/Stable) which are sufficient to cover
its short-term
refinancing needs and fund its expansionary capex programme.
Facilities from
foreign banks are in foreign currency, which match its
forthcoming foreign
currency maturities.
The company also has a 10-year KZT18bn credit line from
Development Bank of
Kazakhstan. It is available for financing mobile development but
it would also
allow Kaztel to divert operating cash flow from internal capex
funding to other
needs, including refinancing. Kaztel's debt profile is well
spread with no
medium-term debt redemption peaks.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Kazakhtelecom JSC
Long-term foreign and local IDRs: affirmed 'BB', Outlook
Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)', Outlook
Positive
Senior unsecured debt in foreign and local currency: affirmed at
'BB'
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
