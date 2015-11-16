(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that investors are
accepting
negative euro money market funds' yields, as they face the lack
of low-risk
alternatives and amid heightened risk aversion at a time of
market stress, as
was the case over the summer. In its latest quarterly report on
European MMFs,
Fitch also highlights active adjustment by fund managers to
their modest
Volkswagen AG exposure ahead of the issuer's downgrade.
Outflows from euro constant net asset value (CNAV) funds halted
in 3Q15 despite
their negative yields, which are in line with short-term euro
market rates.
These funds even saw modest inflows over the quarter following
three months of
outflows after funds' yields turned negative in April. This
highlights
investors' acceptance of negative yields, especially at a time
of market stress,
as was the case over the summer. Overall CNAV MMFs assets
declined 2% to
EUR526bn over the quarter.
The trend was similar, albeit more volatile, in French variable
NAV funds'
assets (EUR313bn at end-September 2015), the second largest
segment of European
MMFs, which are almost exclusively euro-denominated.
Fitch-rated European money funds actively adjusted their
exposure to Volkswagen
AG securities in response to negative news flow and Fitch's
Rating Watch
Negative on 23 September, from an already fairly low base,
primarily by ceasing
new purchases rather than through outright sales. Volkswagen AG
was subsequently
downgraded to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2' on 9 November 2015. Exposure
to Volkswagen AG
in Fitch-rated MMFs was modest (with a maximum fund allocation
of 1.8%),
short-dated and present in only three funds as of mid-October
2015.
In Fitch's opinion these positions on Volkswagen AG represent
minor and
temporary deviations from its rating criteria, especially as the
'F2' downgrade
does not reflect a deterioration of the issuer's short-term
liquidity profile
(here).
However,
if any fund actively increases its exposure to Volkswagen AG
securities or
extend maturities this could lead to a downgrade.
Financial issuer exposure reached new lows in European MMFs at
68% at
end-September 2015 after almost two years of steady decline. It
fell by an
aggregate 10.4 percentage points over the last seven consecutive
quarters. The
sector mix of funds has gradually shifted from financials to
sovereigns,
supranationals and agencies (SSAs), and, most markedly for euro
funds, to
non-financial corporates. This has been a function of reduced
short-term supply
from banks due to Basel III liquidity ratio requirements, more
regular
high-quality corporate issuance and the attractiveness of the
SSA sector for
MMFs due to its high credit quality and liquidity. Financials,
however, remain
MMFs' largest overall allocation.
US dollar-denominated MMFs shortened their average maturities
through 3Q15 in
anticipation of a possible rate hike by the Fed. Although the
Fed funds rates
were left unchanged, portfolios' weighted average maturities
remained low until
the end of the quarter, at 32 days.
The average euro MMF gross yield has stabilised since early
August after the
marked decline in 2Q15 when yields started to turn negative. It
stood at
negative 0.06% in mid-October, a 3bp decline from the previous
quarter, in line
with the euro LIBID change. In contrast, gross yields on US
dollar and sterling
funds increased on average to 0.57% and 0.27% respectively,
representing an
increase of 2bp and 4bp over the quarter.
More volatility was seen in 3Q15 in individual fund's weekly net
investor flows,
which emphasises the importance of high portfolio liquidity so
that portfolio
profile does not get distorted. Overnight and one-week portfolio
liquidity
generally remained high in 3Q15.
