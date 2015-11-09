(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Chilean
Banco de Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) Viability Rating (VR) and
foreign and
local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'a-'
and 'A-',
respectively, while the rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs
and National
rating was revised to Positive from Stable. The affirmation is
part of Fitch's
'Large Chilean Banks Peer Review 2015'. A complete list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
The Outlook revisions were based on BCI's VR. Over the next
12-24 months Fitch
will review the execution risks and impact of the acquisition of
City National
Bank in USA (CNB) on BCI's overall positive trend in financial
metrics observed
in the recent past. While the expected benefits in revenue and
risk,
diversification in the new market could allow a more robust
balance sheet, in
turn Fitch expects more restricted prospects for the Chilean
economy that could
put pressure on Chilean banks' profitability and credit quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCI's IDRs are supported by its VR and reflect its strong
domestic franchise,
sound balance sheet and liquidity management, improved credit
quality and
capital base, more diversified funding sources, and its stable
profitability
through the cycle.
The affirmation and Outlook revision are also based on Fitch's
opinion that the
recently closed acquisition of CNB will be strategically
positive for the BCI
franchise and that it will not weaken the bank's overall
financial strength. The
acquisition was completed in late October and was paid for in
cash of USD947
million, at a 1.14x multiple over CNB's book value. The expected
impact on
capital ratios will not be material as BCI's consolidated pro
forma Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio deducted goodwill and intangibles of nearly
9.7% of Fitch's
adjusted risk weighted assets (RWA) prior to the transaction, in
line with its
local large private peers (10.0%) and regional peers (10.6% as
June 30, 2015).
Fitch expects this trend will to be maintained in the medium
term and BCI's FCC
will continue to remain at least on target at 9% of its
consolidated RWA, after
the approved USD450 million capital injection.
BCI has strengthened its credit risk governance framework,
defining stricter
risk appetite tolerance standards, and implemented best
practices throughout the
whole rating process and monitoring of its commercial loans. In
Fitch's opinion,
these advances will allow BCI to reduce its global portfolio
risk, relieving the
impact large borrowers' impaired loans have had on operating
income.
Credit quality metrics remain sound. This is reflected in
moderate loan
impairment charges to pre-impairment and operating profit ratio
(28.5% in second
quarter 2015 ), stable and lower credit cost ratio (1.1%
over average
gross loans) and non-performing loans (NPLs) below 2%, mainly
due to corporate
loans regulatory charge-offs. Total loan loss reserves including
additional
voluntary reserves, accounting for CLP64.7 billion, cover the
NPLs by 1.3x as of
2Q15. In Fitch's view, the improving trend will moderate due to
defiance
operating environment and modest loan growth prospects for 2016
in the domestic
market.
BCI's capital base has significantly improved in the last 5
years given its
sound internal capital generation (14% average since 2010), when
the bank
changed its dividend policy and decided to retain 70% of its own
profits. This
has benefited BCI's capital adequacy, and its FCC ratio has
improved more than
150bps since 2009. This allowed the bank to close the gap with
its largest local
private peers (median FCC ratio at 10% of RWA). Although BCI's
FCC ratio still
lags those of its international peers rated (median of 14.5% for
banks with VR
level of 'a' at Dec. 31, 2014), Fitch considers that BCI's
Tangible Common
Equity ratio as sound, aligned with its rating (median of 7.9%
at Dec. 31,
2014), and its internal capital generation to also be adequate
for its current
rating and expects that its sound and stable profitability will
allow it to
maintain them..
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
Fitch's view that BCI
is a domestic systemically important financial institution
(D-SIFI).
Consequently, BCI is a bank for which there is an extremely high
probability of
external support from the Chilean sovereign. The potential
provider of support,
Chile, is highly rated (Fitch foreign currency long-term IDR of
'A+'; Stable
Outlook) and, in Fitch's opinion, has a very high propensity to
support the
bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED, SECURED AND SUBORDINATED
DEBT
BCI's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as the
bank's and
National long-term rating, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
Fitch rates BCI's National scale subordinated debt two notches
below its
National long-term issuer rating. The two-notch difference
considers the loss
severity due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and National rating is
Positive and is
based on BCI's VR. To resolve the assigned Outlook Fitch will
evaluate, over the
next 12-24 months, the impact and inherent execution risks of
the CNB
acquisition on BCI's overall positive trend in financial metrics
observed in
recent past.
An upgrade could take place with continued and balanced growth
and strength of
its franchise, coupled with a rebuilt FCC ratio of 10% of its
RWA, while
maintaining its sound overall performance, low risk profile and
ample liquidity.
In addition, a downward pressure in BCI' VR could result from a
deterioration of
BCI's capital adequacy ratios, with FCC ratio falling and
remaining below 9.0%.
BCI's VR could also be under pressure if operating return on
assets falls and
remains below 1.5%, or if any unexpected event related to CNB's
acquisition of
CNB worsens BCI's profitability, credit risk ratios, liquidity,
or capital base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCI's SR or SRF would only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior and subordinated debt would generally move together
with each bank's
National long-term rating, with the subordinated debt typically
remaining two
notches below the bank's National long-term rating.
Fitch has affirmed BCI's rating as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook revised to
Positive from
Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating subordinated bonds at 'AA-'.
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993671
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.