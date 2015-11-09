(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Principal Financial
Group, Inc.'s (PFG) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A'. Fitch has also
affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
PFG's U.S.
operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's ratings affirmations reflect PFG's strong capitalization
and stable,
balanced operating profitability, partially offset by
above-average exposure to
direct mortgages and structured mortgage securities.
PFG's financial leverage was 28.7% at Sept. 30, 2015, up from
21% at Dec. 31,
2014, and above Fitch's expectation of 25%. The increase in
financial leverage
was driven primarily by PFG's May 2015 issuance of $800 million
in a combination
of senior notes and junior subordinated debentures to fund the
redemption of all
of the company's outstanding preferred stock, which historically
received full
equity credit from Fitch. Proceeds from the May debt issuance
were also used to
help fund PFG's Sept. 1, 2015, acquisition of AXA's Mandatory
Provident Fund and
Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance pension business in
Hong Kong. Fitch
expects PFG's financial leverage to gradually decline and return
to
approximately 25% by mid-year 2016.
For the first three quarters of 2015, PFG reported pre-tax
operating earnings of
$1.2 billion, down from $1.3 billion for the same period in
2014. The decline in
operating earnings was driven primarily by ongoing pressure from
persistently
low interest rates, foreign exchange reporting losses resulting
from the strong
U.S. dollar, and weak third-quarter 2015 equity market
performance. PFG's
ratings benefit from above-average historical earnings
stability, particularly
relative to its peers during the financial crisis.
Fitch views PFG's fixed-charge coverage of 10.2x to be within
expectations for
its ratings. While Fitch expects PFG to continue to generate
solid, stable
earnings on its growing fee-based businesses, low market
interest rates,
continued competitive pressures and less robust capital market
conditions are
likely to restrain earnings growth and improvement in coverage
metrics in the
intermediate term.
PFG's strong capitalization is supported by the organization's
primary insurance
operating company, PLIC, which reported a risk-based capital
ratio (RBC) of 423%
at Dec. 31, 2014, down from 439% at Dec. 31, 2013. The company
targets
consolidated RBC in a range of 415% to 425%.
Fitch considers PFG's allocation to direct mortgages to be above
average
relative to the life insurance sector as a whole. In addition to
$11.2 billion
in direct commercial loans and $1.1 billion in residential
loans, the company
reported $3.9 billion in CMBS holdings at Sept. 30, 2015.
Although these asset
classes have largely recovered since the financial crisis, Fitch
views this
level of exposure to be a credit negative.
PFG, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, markets a range of
retirement savings,
investment and insurance products and services primarily in the
small- to
medium-sized business segment. The company reported consolidated
assets of $215
billion, and total shareholders' equity of $9.7 billion at Sept.
30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Improved diversification of the company's sources of revenue
and earnings;
--Sustainable return on equity of 12% or higher and fixed-charge
coverage above
12x;
--Low volatility in earnings and capital over an extended period
of time;
--Financial leverage below 20%;
--Reported RBC ratio above 475%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Run-rate return on equity below 10% and a GAAP-based
fixed-charge coverage
ratio below 7x;
--A decline in the company's reported RBC ratio to a level below
375%;
--Sustained increase in financial leverage to a level above 25%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 1.850% notes due Nov. 2017 at 'A-';
--$350 million 8.875% notes due May 2019 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.300% notes due Sept. 2022 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.125% notes due May 2023 at 'A-';
--$400 million 3.400% notes due May 2025 at 'A-';
--$600 million 6.050% notes due Oct. 2036 at 'A-';
--$300 million 4.625% notes due Sept. 2042 'A-';
--$300 million 4.350% notes due May 2043 at 'A-';
--$400 million 4.700% junior subordinated debentures due 2055
'BBB'.
Principal Financial Services, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1;
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Insurance subsidiaries:
Principal Life Insurance Company
Principal National Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
