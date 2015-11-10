(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Reliance
Communications' (Rcom)
acquisition of Sistema Shyam Teleservices may spark further
Indian telco M&A,
Fitch Ratings says. Larger operators are likely to seek
acquisitions as they
require more spectrum to support their fast-growing 3G/4G
service revenues;
while smaller, loss-making telcos will be willing sellers due to
rising
competition and the regulator's decision to relax spectrum
rules.
Competition will probably intensify in 2016, as we expect
Reliance Jio, a
subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL, BBB-/Stable), to launch
its 4G-enabled
data services in 1Q16. We expect Jio's entry to lead to a
decline in average
data tariffs by at least 20%. Jio may also offer voice-over-LTE,
as compatible
and affordable 4G handsets are now freely available.
Smaller telcos, potentially including Tata Telecom, Videocon
Telecom and Aircel,
are likely to feel the impact first, and may look to exit as
they make losses
and lack key spectrum assets or the deep pockets needed to
invest in networks.
Smaller telcos are losing voice market share to larger
operators, and
competition in the data segment will intensify on Jio's entry.
The regulator's
decision to allow spectrum sharing and trading, and to relax
spectrum caps,
could allow these smaller telcos to monetise their underused
spectrum.
We believe the industry can support five or six profit-making
telcos in the long
term. The top three telcos - market leader Bharti Airtel
(BBB-/Stable), Vodafone
India and Idea Cellular - will gradually increase revenue market
share from the
current 73%. The Indian telecoms market is very competitive,
with about 10
operators, while network quality is poor due to under-investment
and limited
spectrum. To date, inefficient use of spectrum by smaller telcos
and uncertain
M&A rules have prevented industry consolidation.
We expect Rcom to expand on its existing infrastructure-sharing
arrangement with
Reliance Jio. Rcom and Jio already have a reciprocal
infrastructure agreement to
share Rcom's 43,000 towers, 120,000km of inter-city fibre, and
70,000km
intra-city fibre network over the next 17-20 years.
Rcom's 'BB-' IDR will remain unaffected by the all-stock
acquisition of Sistema
Shyam Teleservices' (SSTL) wireless business. SSTL is a
subsidiary of Russia's
Sistema JSFC (BB-/Stable).
The deal will give Rcom an additional 9 million data
subscribers, USD230m in
revenue and access to efficient 800MHz/850MHz spectrum in eight
Indian regions,
or circles. The deal will be largely cash neutral for Rcom, as
additional cash
generation from the acquisition will partly pay for about USD60m
in annual
spectrum payments to the Indian government for 10 years. The
deal is unlikely to
help Rcom meaningfully to reduce its USD6bn in net debt. The
payment relates to
spectrum, which SSTL acquired in the March 2013 auctions. SSTL
will pay down its
existing debt of USD600m before the acquisition.
Contact:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Corporates
+61 2 82560307
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
