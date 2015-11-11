(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Paris-based Vivendi SA.'s
(Vivendi) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
Vivendi's ratings are supported by the company's well-positioned
media assets
and incorporate our view that the group will increase its net
leverage over the
short- to medium-term through investments and shareholder
remuneration,
reversing a 3Q15 net cash position of EUR8.0bn.
To maintain its existing ratings, Vivendi would need to maintain
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of below 2.0x to 2.5x.
The exact level
would be influenced by the profile of Vivendi's future
investments and financial
structure. A strategy tilted towards less predictable or
advertising-driven
businesses is likely to result in a leverage threshold at the
lower end of the
range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Well-positioned Media Assets
Vivendi's two core media assets are strongly positioned within
their respective
segments of the media sector. Fitch expects the assets to
generate fairly stable
cashflow, with underlying pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF)
margins of around
6%-7% and scope to further improve through cost optimisation and
efficiencies.
Universal Music Group (UMG) is currently the industry leader in
recorded music
with a market share of over 30% and operates one of the leading
global music
publishing groups. The Canal+ Group, benefits from fairly stable
subscription-based revenue streams from operating a leading
Pay-TV platform in
France while also benefitting from growth opportunities in
Africa and Vietnam.
New, Slightly Higher-risk Profile
Following the sale of Vivendi's telecoms assets and interests in
Activision
Blizzard, all of the cash flows from operations are driven by
the company's two
media assets. This compares with 28% in 2012. The sale of assets
leaves the
group with a more media-centric profile and a narrower business
focus that is
potentially more exposed to secular shifts and cyclicality.
These can be both
positive and negative for the group. The shift to digital
content in the music
market may help to grow UMG's revenues and margins while the
evolution of
over-the-top (OTT) operators such as Netflix could weaken demand
for pay-TV
operators.
Maintaining Financial Flexibility
At end-3Q15 Vivendi had a net cash position of EUR8.0. In
addition, the company
has a EUR2bn RCF, giving the company sufficient capacity to
cover all
outstanding debt. Vivendi is taking a measured approach to
shareholder
remuneration and is maintaining financial flexibility for
potential new
investment opportunities. To date, the company has announced
dividend
distributions of EUR6.8bn between 2015 and 2017. The company may
in addition
implement a share repurchase programme of up to EUR2.7bn,
depending on whether
global stock market development would lead to a share price of
EUR20 or lower.
Seeking Investment Opportunities
Vivendi's aim is to grow and strengthen its core media and
content portfolio and
is likely to use M&A for this purpose. Potential areas of
expansion include the
production of exclusive content and the acceleration of the
global distribution
of content. Vivendi's recent acquisition of Dailymotion from
Orange SA
(BBB/Stable) is a case in example.
There is also a strong opportunistic element to Vivendi's
strategy, in our
opinion, which is rooted in acquiring assets at appropriate
valuations.
Vivendi's 20% investment in Telecom Italia (BBB-/Negative) and
0.95% stake in
Telefonica (BBB+/Stable) are opportunistic in our opinion, based
on value
creation and potential in the medium- to long-term to use the
relationships and
investments for content distribution. To this end, Vivendi's
current management
have historically had a good track record in other businesses
they have managed.
We estimate that in addition to the dividend distributions
already announced,
Vivendi has headroom of between EUR3.5bn and EUR4bn within its
current 'BBB'
rating (excluding any litigation provisions and incremental
EBITDA or dividends
from new investments) while maintaining a normative dividend of
around EUR1 per
share in 2018. This would take Vivendi's FFO adjusted net
leverage to between
2.0x and 2.5x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Broadly stable revenues for Canal+, reflecting potentially
some weakness in
France offset by growth in international markets.
- UMG revenues to grow 8% YoY in 2015, slowing to 2% to 3% per
year thereafter.
- EBITDA margins of 13.4% to 14% per year.
- Stable capital intensity with a capex-to-sales ratio of 2% to
3% per year.
- Dividends in line with company's announcement of EUR6.8bn
between 2015 and
2017 and around EUR1 per share thereafter.
- Share buy backs of EUR2.7bn split equally over 2016 and 2017
(although we
acknowledge this may not occur in the event of Vivendi's share
price remaining
above EUR20).
- A conservative cash charge assumption of EUR100m in 2015 and
EUR945m in 2016
respectively, based on litigation provisions made by the
company. No sale of
minority investments e.g. 6% stake Activision Blizzard is
assumed to offset this
amount, as the company has made no decision on this.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage higher than 2.0x-2.5x. A strategy
tilted towards
less predictable or advertising-driven businesses is likely to
result in a
leverage threshold at the lower end of the range.
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by significant
underperformance in Vivendi's
continuing operations.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium-term unless
management pursues
a more conservative financial policy.
