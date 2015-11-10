(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
HSBC France's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
HSBC France's IDRs are equalised with those of the bank's
ultimate parent, HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC; AA-/Stable), reflecting HSBC France's role
in the HSBC
group. HSBC France is a strategic European hub for the group, as
it is the
trading and market-making platform for euro-denominated
sovereign bonds and
interest rate derivatives. Fitch believes that there would be an
extremely high
probability that HSBC would support HSBC France, through HSBC
Bank plc
(AA-/Stable), its direct parent, if required. The Stable Outlook
reflects that
on HSBC.
HSBC France is fully owned by HSBC, and a sale is deemed highly
unlikely. The
French bank is not only the hub for euro-denominated sovereign
bonds and
interest rate derivatives but also the group's banking platform
for large French
corporate clients. HSBC France is fully integrated in the
group's risk
management, strategic direction, business model, funding and
liquidity policies.
In Fitch's opinion, a default of HSBC France would have
significant reputational
issues for HSBC
VR
HSBC France's VR reflects the bank's specific business mix,
which is driven by
its role within the HSBC group, and its weak earnings
generation, which are the
two key rating drivers. In addition, the rating reflects the
bank's moderate
risk appetite, adequate asset quality, satisfactory
capitalisation and healthy
liquidity and funding profile.
The bank's company profile is highly geared toward
capital-market related
activities compared with traditional retail and commercial
banking, exposing it
to potential market risks relative to peers. However, it
benefits from being
part of the HSBC group, which overall has a robust franchise,
essentially via
HSBC France, in euro-denominated sovereign bonds and interest
rate derivatives
businesses. The strategic integration of HSBC France into the
group means that
cross-selling is a key focus, and the bank's hence wide product
offering for
larger SMEs and large corporates gives it a competitive
advantage.
Nevertheless, a large part of HSBC France's balance sheet
relates to trading and
market-making activities. Market risks appear well-managed, and
a reduced risk
appetite in recent years has translated into lower value-at-risk
numbers, which
are at the lower end of global trading and universal banks'
metrics but higher
than at traditional retail and commercial banks.
The business mix makes the bank vulnerable to volatile capital
markets and
trading-related revenues. This is not yet offset by slowly
growing retail
banking activities, where profitability is still weak. The cost
efficiency of
its branch network is weaker than at other French retail banks.
The bank is
addressing the profitability of its retail banking operations,
both by focusing
on its wealthier customers and by optimising the cost base.
Overall
profitability suffers from a fairly high cost base and is a key
rating weakness.
HSBC France's asset quality is adequate, benefiting from a large
- around half
of lending - low- risk housing loan portfolio. SMEs and
corporate lending is of
adequate quality, although it exposes the bank to concentration
risk on some
leading French corporates. Limits are high although outstanding
loans are
usually lower. Fitch expects loan impairment charges to remain
stable, helped by
a growing low-risk housing loan portfolio and a sound quality
corporate loan
book of larger, internationally active SMEs and leading French
companies.
The bank's risk-weighted capital ratios are solid with a
fully-loaded common
equity Tier 1 Basel 3 ratio of 14.5% at end-June 2015. However,
this needs to be
put into the context of the bank's higher exposure to market
risk than
traditional retail and commercial banks. Leverage is improving
as a consequence
of balance-sheet deleveraging and trade compression, but is
exposed to
volatility from interest rates on marked to market positions,
although partly
offset by netting.
The bank's funding profile benefits from customer lending being
entirely funded
by customer deposits. Fitch considers that liquidity is
conservatively managed.
HSBC France benefits from a strong liquidity buffer that covers
short-term
wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
HSBC France's IDRs and senior debt ratings would be expected to
move in line
with those of HSBC. HSBC France's IDRs could be notched down if
Fitch considers
that its role in the group is likely to change. The ratings are
also sensitive
to evolving regulations, in particular on resolution,
potentially leading to
changes in the group's legal structure. These could lead to
hurdles to capital
or liquidity flows across the group.
VR
HSBC France's VR would benefit from stronger profitability,
potentially driven
by an improvement in the bank's retail franchise, resulting in a
more balanced
business profile and lower reliance on potentially volatile
capital-market
revenues. A material improvement of the cost-to-income ratio
would be positive
for the VR. A marked deterioration in capital ratios or in asset
quality would
affect the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fimalac, is also a
member of the
board of HSBC France. Mr. Moulonguet does not participate in any
Fitch rating
committees, including that of HSBC France.
