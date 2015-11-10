(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renault
SA's (Renault)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect Renault's solid business profile, including
ongoing and
successful diversification outside Europe and strengthened image
and product
portfolio. They also reflect the resilience of Renault's
profitability and
underlying cash generation in a difficult and adverse
environment, notably for
volume manufacturers. The ratings are supported by Renault's
significantly
improved liquidity and balance sheet. The group's sound
liquidity and healthy
financial structure provide it with more flexibility to go
through the next
cyclical downturn or face potential financial challenges without
significantly
impairing its main credit ratios, which is a key characteristic
of an investment
grade auto manufacturer.
We do not foresee any direct and immediate impact from the
Volkswagen AG
(BBB+/Negative) emission test manipulations on Renault. Longer
term, uncertainty
remains about the possible consequences for carmakers of a
potential shift from
diesel to gasoline engines, hybrid and electric vehicles.
However, the extent
and time frame of these effects on the broad auto industry is
unclear at this
stage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Under Pressure
The rating reflects Renault's resilient profitability and cash
generation in a
difficult environment, especially for volume manufacturers.
Group operating
margins increased to 3.9% in 2014 and Fitch expects further
improvement to just
above 5.0% by end-2016, including a strengthening of core
automotive operations.
Renault's restructuring measures have streamlined its cost
structure, lowered
its breakeven point and made it more resistant to a possible
downturn. In
particular, we expect adverse conditions in Russia and Latin
America in 2015,
although this should be offset by an improving environment in
Europe.
Strong Credit Metrics
Net financial debt has fallen substantially since 2009 as a
result of positive
free cash flow (FCF) and asset sales, while earnings and funds
from operations
(FFO) rebounded in the same period. Adjusted net leverage has
declined
continuously to just above zero at end-2015 from 5.6x at
end-2009, according to
our projections. This provides the group with greater
flexibility for the
sector's next cyclical downturn.
Weak but Improving Mix
Renault's sales retain a bias towards Europe, in particular to
weaker southern
markets such as Spain, Italy and France, where the eurozone debt
crisis has had
the most impact on new car sales. However, ongoing and
successful
diversification has led to a growing share of sales outside
Europe. Renault also
derives the majority of its revenue from the less profitable
small- and
medium-sized car segments, where competition is fiercest and
price pressure is
strongest.
Entry-Level Models Success
The success of the growing entry range is pivotal in
compensating for the sales
declines of the core Renault models, and also favours
geographical
diversification. In addition, the profitability of the entry
range is higher
than the automotive average and therefore bolsters group
operating profit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Renault
include:
-Industrial operations revenue up by more than 7% in 2015, and
by a further
5%-6% in 2016-2017.
-Auto operating margin increasing to between 3%-4% in 2015-2016
and towards 5%
in 2017;
-Capex to increase moderately to about EUR3bn.
-Dividend payment to increase gradually to between EUR650m-700m
by 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include
- Further enhancing diversification outside of Europe.
- Sustainable improvement in profitability, in particular group
operating margin
above 5% (2014: 3.9%, 2015E: 4.7%, 2016E: 5.3%) and auto
operating margin above
4% (2014: 2.2%, 2015E: 3.1%, 2016E: 3.8%).
- Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including net
adjusted leverage
below 0.5x (2014: 0.3x, 2015E: 0.1x, 2016E: -0.1x) and cash from
operations
(CFO) on total adjusted debt above 50% (2014: 33%, 2015E: 39%,
2016E: 51%).
- Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model
range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include
- Deteriorating profitability, including auto operating margin
sustained below
1.5%, group operating margin below 3.0% and FCF margin below
1.0%.
- Deterioration of key credit metrics, including net adjusted
leverage above
1.5x and CFO/adjusted debt below 35%.
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity
Liquidity is sound, including EUR11.1bn of readily available
cash and liquid
investments for industrial operations at end-2014, according to
Fitch's
adjustments for minimum operational cash of about EUR1.4bn and
not readily
available financial assets. In addition, total committed credit
lines of
EUR7.4bn, including EUR4.1bn at RCI Banque, were undrawn at
end-June 2015.
