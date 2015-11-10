(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Athene Annuity & Life
Assurance Company,
Athene Annuity and Life Company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance
Company of New
York, and Athene Life Re Ltd. (collectively referred to as AHL).
Fitch has also
affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Athene
Holding Ltd. at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects AHL's strong earnings, improved
capitalization
following a $1.3 billion equity capital raise, lack of financial
leverage, and
market leadership position in the fixed-indexed annuity market.
Offsetting these
positives are the company's very rapid acquisition-driven
growth, relatively
short operating history, and somewhat aggressive investment
portfolio.
AHL's operating earnings have been strong since inception. Fitch
believes the
favorable economics of recent acquisitions and favorable market
conditions have
allowed the company to earn returns in excess of traditional
life insurance
companies. Over the long term, AHL expects to earn a net
investment spread of
1%-2% on the difference between an expected investment return on
assets and its
cost of funds. This translates into a long-term GAAP return on
equity (ROE)
target of 15% or higher. In aggregate, AHL has thus far
generally met these
expectations.
As a result of the October 2013 acquisition of the U.S. annuity
and life
operations of Aviva PLC (Aviva USA), AHL is now among the
top-five largest
issuers of fixed-indexed annuities in the U.S. Given AHL's focus
on fixed
annuities, the company lacks the diversification benefits of
companies who offer
a broader array of products. This could result in greater
earnings volatility
relative to other more diversified industry participants.
Additionally, given
AHL's relatively short operating history, the company's results
are untested in
a down equity market or rapidly rising interest rate
environment.
Fitch views AHL's risk-based capitalization (RBC) as solid for
the rating
category. AHL targets an RBC ratio near 400% across the
organization. At June
30, 2015, Athene's RBC ratio for the U.S. domiciled subsidiaries
was 529%.
Athene uses affiliated reinsurance and currently cedes 80% of
its annuity
business and 100% of its funding agreement business to Athene
Life Re. At June
30, 2015, Athene Life Re had Bermuda statutory capital of $5.4
billion, well in
excess of statutory requirements. Favorably, AHL has no
financial leverage and
currently has no plans to introduce additional financial
leverage in the near-
to intermediate-term.
Fitch views AHL's investment portfolio as somewhat aggressive
relative to
traditional life insurance companies. AHL has an above-average
exposure to
structured securities, including non-agency RMBS that the
company acquired
beginning in 2009 at a steep discount. Historically AHL was
underweight in
corporate bonds but as part of the redeployment of the Aviva USA
investment
portfolio the company has increased its exposure to this asset
class. Fitch will
continue to monitor the company's ability to continue to capture
an adequate
risk-adjusted spread.
AHL was formed in 2008. While the company's operating history is
short, Fitch
notes that AHL is led by a team with extensive industry
experience in managing
net investment spread businesses within life insurance
companies. The recent
hires of two insurance industry veterans to fill senior
management roles have
reduced key man risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect an upgrade in the near- to
intermediate-term, key
rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade longer
term include:
--Additional seasoning of the company's acquired in-force book
of business and
demonstrated profitability of new sales;
--Strong, consistent operating performance as measured by an
operating ROE of
15% or higher;
--Maintenance of operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
of 11x or less.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Large acquisitions that are either outside of AHL's historical
risk preference
and expertise or add significantly to the company's operating or
financial
leverage;
--Deterioration in AHL's operating performance, resulting in
run-rate operating
losses for four consecutive quarters;
--An increase in operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
to over 20x;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
BIG exposure.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Athene Holding Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
Athene Annuity and Life Company
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York
Athene Life Re Ltd.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Athene Global Funding
--$250 million series 2015-1 2.875% fixed rate notes due Oct.
23, 2018 at 'A-'.
