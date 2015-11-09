(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Gruma
S.A.B. de C.V.'s
(Gruma) ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--USD400 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that Gruma's improvements in
profitability and
leverage metrics over the last few years has strengthened its
credit profile and
decreased its financial and business risks. The upgrade also
considers that
Gruma will maintain a solid free cash flow (FCF) generation
capacity and total
debt-to-EBITDA close to 1.5x over the next 18 to 24 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sound Business Risk Profile:
Gruma's ratings continue to reflect its strong business position
as one of the
largest producers of corn flour and tortillas in the world with
leading brands
in most of it markets. The company has a broad distribution
network, diversified
product lines and proprietary technology that support its
long-term growth in
the markets where it operates. In addition, Gruma benefits from
the geographical
diversification of its cash flow generation with approximately
64% of its total
revenues and 61% of its total EBITDA coming from Gruma Corp.,
which has
operations in the U.S. and Europe.
Low Leverage:
Gruma's low leverage ratios are adequate for the current rating
category and are
expected to remain relatively stable. Fitch is projecting that
for 2015 the
company's total debt-to-EBITDA will be 1.5x, while its total net
debt-to EBITDA
will be 1.3x. Fitch also anticipates these ratios could be lower
in 2016 in the
absence of material acquisitions or investments. For the last 12
months (LTM) as
of Sept. 30, 2015, the company's total debt-to-EBITDA and total
net
debt-to-EBITDA as calculated by Fitch were 1.5x and 1.2x,
respectively. As of
Sept. 30, 2015, Gruma's total debt was MXN12.7 billion.
Solid FCF:
Fitch incorporates Gruma's solid FCF generation capacity through
the cycle in
its ratings. Fitch estimates that in 2015 the company will
generate
approximately MXN1.4 billion of FCF after covering MXN2.8
billion of capex and
MXN780 million of dividend payments. Fitch also projects that in
2016 Gruma will
maintain annual cash flow from operations (CFFO) above MXN5
billion which
provides flexibility to cover an estimated capex of around
MXN3.5 billion and
dividends of MXN1.2 billion. For the LTM as of Sept. 30, 2015,
the company's
CFFO and FCF as per Fitch calculations were close to MXN5.3
billion and MXN2
billion, respectively.
Stable Operating Performance:
Fitch projects Gruma's revenues to grow on average higher than
mid single-digits
in 2015-2016 and to maintain its EBITDA margin stable at around
15%. The
increase in revenues should mainly be supported a combination of
volume growth
in the low single-digits across it operations and the positive
effect of the
weak MXN against the USD coming from the U.S. operations. In
terms of
profitability, EBITDA margin stability is expected to benefit
from better sales
mix, internal efficiencies, and favorable raw material costs.
For the first nine
months ending Sept. 30, 2015, Gruma's revenues increased 16% and
had an EBITDA
margin expansion of around 40 basis points (bps) to 15.2%,
compared to the same
period of last year.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions considered in our base rating case
include:
- Revenue growth of 12% in 2015 and low single digits in 2016;
- EBITDA margin around 15% for 2015-2016;
- Average annual FCF capacity of close to MXN1.4 billion in
2015-2016;
- Total debt-to-EBITDA around 1.5x in the next 18 to 24 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive ratings actions in the mid-term have low probability
given this rating
upgrade. However, factors that could strengthen the credit
quality include:
-Larger operational scale;
-Maintaining a sustained improvement in profitability margins;
-FCF margin above 3%;
-Total debt-to-EBITDA below 1.0x;
Negative ratings actions could be triggered by the combination
of one or more of
the following:
-An important deterioration of profitability margins;
-Negative FCF generation trough the business cycle;
-Significant debt-financed acquisitions;
-Total debt-to-EBITDA above 2.0x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity:
Gruma has an adequate liquidity position and a manageable debt
maturity profile.
As of Sept. 30, 2015, the company had a cash balance of MXN2.5
billion and
USD325 million of available committed credit lines due in 2018.
This liquidity
position combined with its FCF generation is sufficient to face
MXN2.1 billion
of short-term debt obligations and approximately USD60 million
of a contingent
payment to Archer-Daniels-Midland due in June 2016. The
company's debt
amortization for the next three years should be manageable with
USD59 million
due in 2016, USD35 million due in 2017, and USD172 million due
in 2018.
