(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Additional disclosure about conduct
risk under the
European Banking Authority's (EBA) 2016 bank stress test may add
further
information to an area that has given rise to substantial fines
for EU banks,
says Fitch Ratings.
EU banks already publicly disclose their contingent liabilities
and describe
ongoing litigation procedures. But in many cases markets have
been surprised by
the heavy fines imposed for mis-selling of financial products,
violation of
rules and manipulation of markets.
The draft 2016 stress test methodology may force banks to think
more carefully
about their exposure to conduct risk. The EBA is asking banks to
project losses
arising from new conduct events to end-2018. By requiring banks
to project and
itemise conduct risk losses, this might help market participants
estimate how
much additional capital banks might need to cover such risks.
Disclosure could
be fraught with complications, however, not least the level of
uncertainty
surrounding these items, which may mean that the incremental
disclosure over and
above what is provided in banks' annual and interim financial
statements may be
limited.
A further additional element included in the 2016 test relates
to the impact of
foreign-currency lending risk on solvency, which will allow the
capture of
additional risks that arise when unhedged borrowers struggle
with loan
repayments as local currencies depreciate against the
foreign-currency
obligation. This may arise for example in eurozone banks that
have been active
in granting Swiss franc mortgages to borrowers without
equivalent currency
income streams.
The EBA 2016 test methodology also brings new elements to the
net interest
income stress. Banks will have to incorporate risks related to a
sudden change
in the general "risk-free" yield curves. This appears prudent in
light of the
impending US Fed rate decisions. In addition, basis point shocks
applicable to
effective interest rates are specified for the first time. The
greater
prescriptive detail means banks will be applying a standard set
of shocks, which
will increase comparability.
One surprise is that, unlike in previous years, the test sets no
minimum capital
threshold for participating banks. This may dilute the value of
the test as
there is no clear "pass" or "fail" measure. Instead, results of
the stress will
be communicated to local supervisors and form an integral part
of the 2016
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The SREP is
intended to ensure
banks have adequate strategies, processes and mechanisms to
cover their risks,
including those stemming from potential weaknesses in business
models, internal
governance and controls.
Fifty-three EU banks will participate in the 2016 stress tests,
representing 70%
of EU banking sector assets. National Bank of Greece (NBG) is
omitted because it
was assessed under the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment in October
2015.
Comparability of NBG's assessment with the broader 2016 EBA test
results will be
distorted because NBG's assessment is based on end-June 2015
financials, whereas
the stresses will be based on end-2015 figures. Thirty-nine
banks in the stress
fall under the Single Supervisory Mechanism; process
harmonisation is even more
important for these because the ECB needs to compare
standardised data across
them.
