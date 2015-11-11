(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to the
EUR750 million issuance of 1.375% senior unsecured notes due
2022 by Simon
International Finance SCA, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group,
Inc. (NYSE:
SPG). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
Simon Property
Group, L.P., the operating partnership of Simon Property Group,
Inc. The company
expects to use the net proceeds to reduce its existing
euro-denominated
borrowings and for general corporate purposes. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Simon's 'A' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects the
strong quality of
the company's retail real estate portfolio, the company's
significant scale and
market-leading access to capital. Other credit strengths include
SPG's good
liquidity and financial flexibility, featuring a low AFFO payout
ratio and
adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
The biggest wildcard for bondholders over the next two years
relates to whether
Simon's recently established and partially utilized $2 billion
common stock
repurchase program and its bid for The Macerich Company (NYSE:
MAC) reflect a
more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy. The
program, combined with
the bid for MAC (should it have been successful), would have
increased leverage
by approximately a turn. However, the company has reiterated a
commitment to
maintaining its existing ratings. Moreover, Simon withdrew its
bid for MAC, and
Fitch expects the company to repurchase a moderate amount of
common stock over
the next two years.
APPROPRIATE METRICS; SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM A WILDCARD
Fitch calculates Simon's leverage at 5.3x as of Sept. 30, 2015
as compared to
5.2x as of Dec. 31, 2014 pro forma for certain acquisitions.
Fitch expects
leverage to be in the 5.0x-5.5x range over the next 12-to-24
months but closer
to 5.5x this year, following the stabilization of development
and re-development
projects. Leverage sustaining between 4.5x and 5.5x is
appropriate for the 'A'
rating, thus Fitch's projections are towards the high-end of the
range.
Should the company aggressively utilize its common stock
repurchase program,
which is not Fitch's expectation, leverage would trend in the
5.5x-6.0x range,
which would be weak for the 'A' rating. Through 3Q15, SPG has
repurchased $343
million though the effects on leverage were mitigated by the
sale of $454
million of marketable and non-marketable securities (i.e. the
MAC shares) in
2Q15. Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily available cash
to recurring
operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities, which include dividends from Klepierre.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will be in the low 4x
over the next
12-to-24 months (4x in 3Q15 and 3.7x in 2014) driven by
mid-single digit
releasing spreads. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA including cash distributions from unconsolidated entities
less recurring
capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments, divided
by total
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
STRONG ASSET QUALITY
Fitch considers SPG's portfolio to be prime with notable trophy
assets. The
portfolio has scale and diversity with interests in properties
in North America,
Asia and Europe, ranging from Premium Outlets to luxury malls.
Fitch also views
SPG's 3Q15 $616 sales per square foot and outperformance
relative to other mall
REITs (as measured by SSNOI) as further indications of the
portfolios quality.
Simon has consistently outperformed its U.S. mall REIT peers,
with comparable
NOI growth exceeding peers by an average of 240 basis points
from 2005-2014 and
occupancy outperforming peers by 150 basis points from
2005-2014, demonstrating
strong asset quality.
MARKET LEADING ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Fitch views Simon as having the most consistent and durable
access to capital in
the REIT sector, which is a material driver of the 'A' rating.
The company
established a commercial paper (CP) program established in 2014
(the first such
program established by a U.S. equity REIT), which it upsized to
$1 billion from
$500 million in March 2015. In addition to the CP program, Simon
has two
multicurrency credit facilities totaling $6.75 billion. The
credit facilities
are comprised of a $4 billion facility and $2.75 billion
supplementary facility
(upsized from $2 billion in March 2015), aggregating the largest
capacity in the
U.S. REIT sector. Moreover, Simon has traditionally been active
in both the
unsecured and secured debt markets.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Liquidity coverage is 1.4x for the period from Oct. 1, 2015 to
Dec. 31, 2016 and
0.9x through Dec. 31, 2017 pro forma for the notes issuance.
Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by liquidity
uses. Liquidity
sources include unrestricted cash, availability under revolving
credit
facilities pro forma and projected retained cash flows from
operating
activities. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities,
projected recurring
capital expenditures and development expenditures. If 80% of
secured debt
maturities through 2016 and 2017 are refinanced, liquidity
coverage would
improve to 2.5x and 1.7x, respectively.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's low adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO)
payout ratio, which was 72.8% in 3Q15, 64% in 2014 compared with
59.2% in 2013
and 57% in 2012. Fitch estimates that the company generates
approximately $1
billion of internally generated liquidity per year, which can be
deployed for
future investments, development and/or debt repayment.
Fitch view's SPG's unencumbered pool as strong on an absolute
basis given the
pool's size ($2.6 billion of EBITDA in 2014) and quality.
Unencumbered assets
(based on a stressed 7% capitalization rate) covers net
unsecured debt by 2.9x,
which is adequate for the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Simon in Fitch's base case include:
--4% same-store NOI growth and 3%-3.5% same-store NOI growth in
2016-2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--$1-$1.5 billion in annual development funded predominately
with retained cash
flow, generating 9% stabilized yields;
--Stock repurchases of less than $500 million cumulative over
the next two
years;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds and
secured debt;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 60%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.3x at
Sept. 30, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x
(fixed-charge coverage was 4x at Sept. 30, 2015).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A deviation from SPG's public commitment to maintaining
existing ratings
and/or any other actions that may result in a deterioration in
the company's
market-leading access to capital on an absolute or relative
basis;
--A leveraging transaction that materially weakens the company's
credit profile
and/or aggressive utilization of the company's common stock
repurchase program,
resulting in Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above
5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates SPG as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Preferred stock 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon International Finance SCA
--Unsecured guaranteed notes 'A'.
Date of Relevant Committee: Oct. 7, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
