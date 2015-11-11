(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') NZD500m of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed ASB Finance Limited's (ASBFL, acting
though its London
branch which has guaranteed covered bond issuance by ASB)
outstanding foreign
currency denominated mortgage covered bonds equating to NZD1.9bn
at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. These covered bonds are guaranteed by ASB
Covered Bond Trust
Limited, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV)
established under the
laws of New Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the highest
nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (71.7%), as ASB's
Short-Term IDR is above
'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to Fitch's
breakeven AP for a
'AAA' rating of 86%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability of default
(PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on
the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 16.3% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 18.9% due to maturity mismatches with the
weighted-average residual
life of the assets at 13.3 years, the liabilities at 2.5 years
and the
refinancing assumptions applied to New Zealand residential
mortgages. This is
followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA'
scenario which has
remained stable. The cash flow valuation component reduces the
'AAA' breakeven
OC by 5.3% due to the excess spread available under the
programme. The 'AAA'
breakeven AP has increased from 85.5% since last analysis, due
to an improvement
of the cash flow valuation component which compensates for the
deterioration in
the asset disposal loss component.
As of 31 October 2015, the cover pool consisted of 22,400 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD3.2bn. Fitch's calculated 'AAA'
expected loss is 4.0%
on the residential mortgage assets, driven by the minimum credit
loss at 'AAA'
in the agency's analysis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment
of liquidity gap
and systemic risk. Soft bullet bonds with a 12 month extension
period comprise
34% of total issuance. The remaining hard bullet bonds, which
rely on the 12
month pre-maturity test, still drive the assessment in the
agency's analysis.
This is due to the cure period in the aftermath of an issuer
default being
shorter than the agency's stressed liquidation period assumption
of 12 months
for New Zealand mortgage assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) ASB's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 86%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a rating report at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
