(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Guangzhou Metro Group
Co., Ltd. (GZMG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned
GZMG's US dollar
medium-term note (MTN) programme and proposed senior unsecured
notes under the
programme an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
The final rating on the programme and the notes are contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to information already received.
Notes issued
under the MTN programme may be in any currency or of any tenor.
The proceeds of
the proposed notes will be used for general corporate purposes.
The notes under the MTN programme will be issued by Guangzhou
Metro Investment
Finance (BVI) Ltd. (GMBVI) and will be unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by Guangzhou Metro Investment Finance (HK) Limited
(GMHK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of GZMG. The notes will be senior unsecured
obligations of GMHK
and also rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured
obligations of GMHK.
In place of a guarantee, GZMG has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure
that GMHK has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level as
GZMG's IDR,
given the strong link between GMHK and GZMG and because the
keepwell and
liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking transfer
the ultimate responsibility of payment to GZMG.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from GZMG to
ensure that GMHK has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The agency
also believes GZMG intends to maintain its reputation and credit
profile in the
international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on its
offshore
obligations. Additionally, a default by GMHK could have
significant negative
repercussions on GZMG for any future offshore funding.
Fitch would like to emphasise that the MTN programme's rating is
for the
programme in general and each individual issue under it may not
be assigned the
same rating as that of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Guangzhou Municipality: GZMG's ratings are
credit-linked with that of
Guangzhou, the capital city of China's prosperous southern
province of
Guangdong. This is reflected in the Guangzhou government's 100%
ownership of the
company, strong financial oversight of GZMG, and the strategic
importance of
GZMG's operation to the city. These factors mean there is a
strong likelihood of
GZMG getting extraordinary state support, if needed. Therefore,
Fitch classifies
it as a credit-linked public-sector entity.
Guangzhou's Strong Creditworthiness: Guangzhou ranks third among
all cities in
the country in terms of gross regional product (GRP). The
municipality reported
strong fiscal performance, a diversified socio-economic profile
and a strategic
location at the heart of Pearl River Delta area and southern
China.
Strategic Importance: GZMG is the sole metro operator of
Guangzhou Municipality,
and as such, executes its metro transportation policy. Urban
rail transportation
has become important in solving increasing congestion on
Guangzhou's roads while
providing a reliable means of commuting for the city's 13
million residents.
Therefore, Fitch believes GZMG will play an even a bigger role
in the
municipality's sustainable development.
Moderate Standalone Profile: GZMG's standalone credit profile is
weaker than its
present rating level because of the public-service nature of its
activities and
high leverage. Fitch has taken a top-down approach to rating
GZMG because of its
strong strategic links to the municipality.
Strong Government Integration: Guangzhou injected CNY11bn of
capital into GZMG
from the city's annual budget in 2014, CNY3bn more than in
previous years. GZMG
says the government has pledged to inject no less than CNY10bn a
year from 2015
to fund additional metro lines; the capital injection will come
on top of other
tax waivers or cuts. GZMG says the government has injected more
than CNY14bn in
the year to end-October 2015.
New Lines Boost Debt: Fitch expects GZMG's debt to rise 7%
within the next three
years as the metro network expands. GZMG says the new debt will
be serviced
through fare adjustments, government subsidies and income from
its supplementary
business, like real estate. The company says it expects to keep
its total
liabilities/total assets ratio at around 33% by 2018 (2012-2015:
50%).
Tight State Control, Supervision: GZMG's board members are all
appointed by the
Guangzhou municipal government, and the government must approve
the company's
major projects. The Guangzhou State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission is represented on GZMG's board, and is directly
involved in the
company's major decisions. GZMG says its financing plan and debt
levels are also
closely monitored by the municipality, and the company has to
report its
operational and financial results to the government on a regular
basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit assessment of Guangzhou
Municipality as
well as a stronger or more explicit commitment of support from
the municipality
may trigger a positive rating action on GZMG.
Significant weakening of GZMG's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding to below 75%, and/or
reduced
explicit and implicit municipality support, may result in a
downgrade. A
downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration in
the municipality's
creditworthiness.
