SEOUL, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded
the Long-Term and
Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
Standard Chartered
Bank Korea Limited (SCBK) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and 'F1' from
'F1+'. The Outlook
remains Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
Viability Rating at
'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
Rating Action
Commentary.
The downgrade of the IDRs on SCBK reflects a similar change to
the IDRs on
SCBK's ultimate parent, Standard Chartered PLC (SC;
A+/Negative), on 5 November
2015 (see "Fitch Downgrades Standard Chartered to 'A+',
Maintains Negative
Outlook" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued
belief of an
extremely high probability that SCBK's ultimate parent SC will
provide
extraordinary support for the Korean subsidiary, if required. As
a result, Fitch
equalises SCBK's IDRs with those of SC. SCBK, operating in South
Korea with
substantial exports, is a core part of SC's extensive
international transaction
banking operation. SCBK is wholly owned by SC, and shares the
same brand name.
It remains to be seen how SCBK will be affected by SC's new
strategy, announced
on 3 November 2015, to restructure about a third of group
risk-weighted assets,
of which USD10bn stems from Korea. Fitch views the announcement
as a continued
commitment towards turning around the retail and commercial
banking business in
Korea while improving the returns in the corporate and
institutional division -
notwithstanding that Korea's business environment has proven
very challenging
for a foreign-owned entity like SCBK.
The Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on SC.
VIABILITY RATING
SCBK's 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) reflects in large part its
weak profitability
and company profile relative to domestic peers, and adequate
balance-sheet
strength. It also takes into account the challenging operating
environment in
Korea and SCBK's rather strong risk appetite.
SCBK's balance sheet has shrunk, and its market shares in key
segments have
declined by about 1pp-2pp to 2%-3% since 2010 as SCBK tried to
reposition its
business amid the slowing economic environment and intensive
competition in
South Korea. The bank has also been unable to reduce its staff
in line with its
smaller scale. SCBK's strategic repositioning continues to
detract from the
scale needed to support its high personnel and general and
administrative (G&A)
expenses.
Fitch does not expect any significant change in SCBK's risk
appetite in the
short term, at least. SCBK's overall asset quality is sound. It
has stopped
extending unsecured loans to subprime individuals, and has been
shedding
higher-risk loans since mid-2013. Its customer loan book shrank
by 28% from 2011
to mid-2015, compared with the local commercial banks' average
of 18% growth.
Fitch estimates the upper band of SCBK's return on assets (ROA)
for the next few
years to be 0.4%, leaving a limited buffer against unexpected
shocks. SCBK
reported net losses in 2014 (-0.1% ROA). SCBK's net profit is
more dependent on
the volatile income from its substantial trading operation.
Fitch expects the
bank to reduce its dependence on this segment only gradually
because of the
challenging local operating environment, including the
low-interest-rate cycle.
The smaller balance sheet has resulted in a stronger
capitalisation and
liquidity/funding profile. SCBK's Fitch Core Capital ratio was
13.9% at
mid-2015, compared with the Korean commercial bank average of
12.7%. SCBK's
average risk weight had also improved to 48% by mid-2015 from
54% at end-2013 as
it reduced higher-risk loans. SCBK's loans/customer deposits
ratio had improved
significantly to 121% by end-2014 from 154% at end-2011 because
of deleveraging
in lending, not because of expansion in its deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of SC to provide timely support.
SCBK's ratings would
be directly affected if its importance to the group or SC's
ratings were to
change.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change to Fitch's assumptions
around SCBK's
underlying profit structure, company profile, and operating
environment.
Fitch may upgrade SCBK's VR if there is a significant structural
reduction in
its personnel and G&A expenses, reduced reliance on income from
volatile trading
operations, and/or a sustainable strategy that puts the bank in
a better
position to expand and compete more effectively against domestic
banks.
Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR in the near term
unless its
balance-sheet strength deteriorates significantly, which may
happen if SCBK
increases its risk appetite significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCBK
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
