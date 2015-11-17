(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, November 17 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The company's rating reflects Avrist's small market franchise, strong capital position and conservative investment portfolio. The rating also considers the company's business concentration in Indonesia, which has a weaker operating framework compared with other developed markets in the region, as well as Avrist's healthy, fast-growing operating performance. Avrist has 40 years of operating history and was the 16th-largest life insurer in Indonesia with around 1.4% market share by total gross written premiums at end-1Q15. The company's capitalisation, measured by its regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio, is strong at 443% at end-June 2015 (2014: 445%). This is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Fitch considers the company's investment portfolio conservative, with cash and cash equivalents and fixed-income securities forming the majority of the company's invested assets. Some of its cash holdings are placed with banks rated below investment-grade or unrated. The company's conservative investment portfolio and strong capitalisation mitigate the potentially volatile revaluation reserve. Avrist's operating performance has been favourable over the last five years, supported by the company's prudent underwriting practices and stable expense management. The company's unaudited consolidated gross written premiums were IDR1.032trn at end-June 2015, a 39.5% increase from a year earlier. The company's premium income rose sharply in 2014, driven by Avrist's campaign to boost sales of individual life policies through its bancassurance channel. This strategy has increased the contribution of the traditional life business to Avrist's total business portfolio to more than 60% at end-2014 from 50.8% at end-2013. The shift towards traditional products could help Avrist's long-term premium sustainability as these products are more resilient in times of liquidity crisis. Avrist has so far maintained a strict underwriting approach to support its business expansion and operating performance, and kept its top-line growth in line with its capitalisation. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital buffer relative to its operating profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a stronger business franchise and increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded due to enhanced premium sustainability - with successful diversification into traditional life protection products - and improved operating performance, with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5% (annualised end-June 2015: 2.9%). Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of Avrist's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, with the RBC ratio consistently below 300%, and deterioration in business performance with a persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 29886814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.