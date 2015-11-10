(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) European credit investors have grown
more bearish on
emerging markets (EMs) and see them as the biggest risk to
European credit
markets, according to Fitch Ratings' latest senior investor
survey. But most
investors see selective EM risk as acceptable in more stable
countries and
sectors.
Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the survey, which closed on
4 November,
said the risk posed over the next 12 months by adverse
developments in one or
more emerging markets was high, up from 45% in our previous
survey in July.
Investors again singled out EMs as most likely to experience
deteriorating
fundamental credit conditions in the coming year. Three-quarters
of respondents
think EM sovereign fundamentals will deteriorate, compared with
two-thirds in
July. For EM corporates the proportion increased nearly 20pp to
80%. Just 6%
predict an improvement for either category.
A more pessimistic view among investors is consistent with the
volatility in EM
assets since mid-year. This has been driven by concerns about US
monetary
tightening, global growth, and commodity prices, as well as
country-specific
factors.
Survey responses reflect this range of related challenges, with
no single risk
factor notably outweighing others. 29% of respondents see low
commodity prices
as the main risk to EMs, followed by slower global growth (26%),
a Fed rate rise
(24%), and high debt levels (21%). The view that EM corporates
face the greatest
refinancing challenge has hardened, with 63% of respondents
selecting this
category, up from 46% in our previous survey.
Nevertheless, more than half of respondents described their view
on EM debt as
selective, looking to pick more stable countries and sectors to
avoid high risk
exposures. 14% think now is a good time to buy in an oversold
market.
Concerns about EMs are not new, and Fitch's European senior
investor surveys
have shown increasingly negative sentiment in recent years. US
investors also
saw EM contagion as the top risk to their market in our recent
US survey (see
here).
Our global
growth forecast of 2.3% for 2015 factors in the impact of
recessions in Brazil
and Russia and a structural slowdown in China and other EMs.
Fed tightening can exacerbate credit pressures via its impact on
EM rates,
capital flows and currencies, but this will vary across regions
and asset
classes. Many sovereigns have large FX reserves and low public
debt, while EM
corporate debt has risen sharply in the last decade. Highly
indebted corporates
with large dollar exposure and unhedged FX risk profiles will
face greater
refinancing risk than those with good funding diversification.
US rate rises may
put pressure on some EM banking systems' asset quality and
increase refinancing
challenges.
Fitch's 4Q15 survey represents the views of managers of an
estimated EUR7.5trn
of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full results later
this month.
