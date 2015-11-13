(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB',
and the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed ITAS's subordinated notes at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ITAS's improving niche market position
in the Italian
insurance market, strong capital adequacy, improved non-life
underwriting result
and strong life premium growth in 2014, as well as its large
concentration risk
in Italian sovereign debt.
ITAS is in the process of acquiring the Italian subsidiary of
Royal & Sun
Alliance (RSA, A/Stable). The acquisition is expected to
increase ITAS's
geographic diversification in the north west of Italy given that
the current
business is concentrated in the north east. Growth has consumed
solvency capital
but at the same time has strengthened the franchise and reduced
the cost base as
a percentage of premiums.
Fitch considers ITAS's regulatory solvency of 191% at end-2014
as strong for the
rating level. The solvency margin is sensitive to changes in
values of Italian
government bonds and the agency expects that some capital will
be used to fund
growth until end-2015 but also expects that ITAS will maintain a
capital
position of at least 1.5x the minimum regulatory requirement.
The quality of ITAS's assets continues to be negatively affected
by the large
exposure to sovereign debt issued by the Republic of Italy
(BBB+/Stable), which
stood at around 4x consolidated shareholders' funds at end-2014.
The combined ratio for ITAS's non-life division was 99.8% in
2014, which was a
significant improvement from 2013 (103.9%). Fitch expects ITAS's
improved
non-life underwriting performance to be maintained through
continued discipline,
when acquiring new business. Strong life premium growth has also
contributed to
ITAS's overall profitability.
In 2015, ITAS issued subordinated notes of EUR60m to help fund
the RSA purchase.
Prior to this issue leverage for the group's insurance
operations was zero, as
ITAS had not used external financing to fund its operations. On
a pro-forma
basis, taking into account the recent EUR60m issue, the end-2014
leverage ratio
would have been 15%, which is still low and supportive of the
rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy by two or more notches could lead to a
downgrade of ITAS's
rating. Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating is upgraded,
ITAS's rating could
also be upgraded if net profitability and strong capital ratios
are maintained.
Greater scale and diversification through profitable growth
while maintaining a
combined ratio below 100% or below the market average and robust
group
regulatory solvency (no lower than 175%) could also lead to an
upgrade.
Regulatory solvency falling below 150% for a prolonged period,
materialisation
of execution risk associated with the recent RSA acquisition, or
the combined
ratio increasing to above around 103% could also lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993981
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.