(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining
Investec Money Market
Fund's (AA+(zaf)) and Investec SteFI Plus Fund's (AA(zaf))
National Fund Credit
Quality Ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Investec Money Market Fund's
and Investec
SteFI Plus Fund's National Fund Volatility Ratings at 'V1(zaf)'
and 'V2(zaf)'
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN is driven by the funds' exposure to African Bank
following the bank's
receipt of emergency support on 10 August 2014 from the South
African Reserve
Bank. As a result, holders of senior and wholesale debt
instruments issued by
African Bank had their holdings written down to 90% of face
value while
subordinated instruments were written down to zero (as mandated
by the
regulators). The RWN reflects the potential for further credit
deterioration or
negative effects on instrument prices, pending the completion of
the resolution
of African Bank.
Investec Money Market fund had 1% exposure to African Bank
across two senior
debt instruments, both of which matured in 2014, as of
end-October 2015. These
instruments have not yet been paid out, pending the resolution
of African Bank.
Investec SteFI Plus Fund had exposure of 3.8%, comprising a
majority of
instruments which have matured and a minority of longer-dated
instruments,
across both senior and sub-ordinated debt.
Fitch will resolve the RWN when the continuing uncertainty
regarding African
Bank's credit profile has been removed, which may not be until
April 2016 based
on the latest estimate from the curator of African Bank.
The affirmation of the National Fund Volatility Ratings is
driven by the
stability of their market risk profiles, consistent with the
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will affirm the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings when
uncertainty
regarding African Banks's credit profile - and its resulting
impact on the
funds' credit profiles - has been resolved. This is provided the
current and
prospective credit quality of the funds, taking into
consideration the credit
profile of residual African Bank exposures - once the bank has
been resolved or
tender offers for instrument exchange have been made - are
consistent with the
current ratings.
The agency will base its assessment of current credit quality on
the funds'
weighted average rating factors and rating distributions and the
prospective
credit quality on observed fund behaviour and the funds'
investment guidelines.
Fitch will downgrade the National Fund Credit Quality Ratings in
the event that
the credit profile or pricing of African Bank instruments
deteriorates,
resulting in a material negative impact on investors.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Alastair Sewell, CFA (Investec SteFI Plus Fund)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Simone Capello (Investec Money Market Fund)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Simone Capello (Investec SteFI Plus Fund)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Alastair Sewell, CFA (Investec Money Market Fund)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
