(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's
(VWBR) bonds' 'BBB+' rating and removed it from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating action follows a downgrade of the parent VWAG by
two notches (see
"Fitch Downgrades Volkswagen to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" dated
9 November 2015
at www.fitchratings.com), aligning VWBR's bond ratings with
VWAG's.
The RWN on VWBR's bonds reflected a risk of a downgrade of the
parent by more
than two notches, in which case VWBR's bonds rating would have
been also
downgraded. However, as VWAG's downgrade was limited to two
notches VWBR's
rating was affirmed at current level.
VWBR's bond ratings are driven by potential support from
Volkswagen Financial
Services AG (VWFS AG), a wholly owned subsidiary of VWAG. Should
VWBR fail to
make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds,
bondholders
will benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would
allow them to sell
the bonds to VWFS AG.
Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain
conditions that are
beyond VWFS AG's control, including the impossibility of
payments and
settlements in Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or
revolution, and
circumstances under which none of the internationally recognised
rating agencies
assigns a credit rating to the Russian Federation. Given the
exposure of the
structure of the placement to these quite extreme forms of
country risk, the
rating of the bonds is capped at a level no higher than two
notches above
Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade VWBR's bond ratings in case of a further
downgrade of VWAG's
ratings.
The downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings and/or termination
of PIO may also
result in the downgrade of VWBR's bond ratings.
Although unlikely in the near-term given the Negative Outlooks
on both VWAG's
and Russia's ratings, the upgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings
in conjunction
with the upgrade of VWAG's ratings could lead to an upgrade of
VWBR's bond
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
