(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCP
Emergence Serenite's
(VEMS) National Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'AAA(mar)' and
National Fund
Volatility Rating at 'V3(mar)'. The Moroccan-domiciled fund is
managed by
Valoris Management (High Standards(mar)).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmation of the National Fund Credit
Quality rating
are:
- The high credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets
- The investment guidelines requiring at least 90% of the fund's
assets be
invested in bonds issued by the Moroccan government
- The remaining 10% being limited to certificate of deposits
issued by
high-quality local banks or subsidiaries of highly rated
international banks
The main drivers for the fund's volatility rating are:
- Sensitivity to interest rates consistent with a 'V3(mar)'
National Fund
Volatility Rating
- Contained spread duration exposure
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The fund is at least 90% invested in government bonds issued by
the Kingdom of
Morocco (excluding repos and liquidities), as per its prospectus
guidelines. The
remaining 10% can only be invested in highly rated or publicly
owned banks'
certificate of deposits. The resulting high credit quality of
assets is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for a 'AAA(mar)' National Fund
Credit Quality
Rating.
The fund may also have recourse to repurchase agreements (repos)
to manage its
liquidity, and can be either on the lender side (with a limit of
20% exposure
per repo counterparty), or on the borrower side, therefore being
in leverage
(authorised up to 10% by regulation).
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS
The fund's interest rate duration is maintained at below 5
years. At end-October
2015, the fund had an interest rate sensitivity of 2.6, and 67%
of total assets
maturing within two years. The fund has no foreign exchange
exposure and does
not employ any derivative instruments.
THE ADVISOR
Valoris Management is the asset management arm of Capital
Gestion Group for
open-ended funds. It is an independent asset management company
owned by its two
co-founding partners and, to a lesser extent, other senior
executives of the
company. At end-June 2015, Valoris Management was managing
MAD21.6bn worth of
assets. The company employs seven investment professionals, four
middle- and
back-officers and one compliance and control officer. Some
activities such as
commercial, IT, administrative and financial functions are
outsourced to Capital
Gestion Group as part of resource mutualisation within the
group.
FUND PROFILE
Valoris Emergence Serenite is regulated by the le Conseil
Deontologique des
Valeurs Mobilieres (CDVM). As of end-October 2015, the fund's
total assets stood
at MAD1.9bn.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be
downgraded. For
additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings
guidelines, see the
criteria referenced below.
SURVEILLANCE
To maintain the fund's ratings, Fitch receives monthly fund and
portfolio
holdings information from the fund's administrator, Valoris
Management, and
conducts surveillance checks against its ratings criteria.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were in
the public domain,
and Valoris Management.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated
12 December 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
