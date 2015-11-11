(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) An unseasonably warm autumn is
leading out credit
default swap (CDS) spreads for Macy's, Inc. to levels not seen
since 2012,
according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study
snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Macy's widened out 16% over the past week and
are now trading
140% wider than they were at the start of the year. As a result,
the cost of
credit protection on Macy's debt is at its widest levels since
July 2012. After
pricing consistently in 'BBB+' space for much of the past year,
CDS on Macy's
are now treading in below investment grade territory.
'In addition to the unseasonably warm weather slowing down
winter clothing
sales, souring market sentiment for Macy's is likely coming from
weaker foot
traffic at department stores,' said Director Diana Allmendinger.
'Earnings
announced this morning were disappointing with some of the
decline attributed to
a slowdown in tourist markets, though digital growth is up.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
