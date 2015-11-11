(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBC
Financial Leasing
Co., Ltd.'s (ICBC Leasing; A/Stable) USD5bn medium-term note
(MTN) programme a
final long-term rating of 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has
assigned the USD500m
of 2.6% senior unsecured notes due 2018, USD700m of 3.2% senior
unsecured notes
due 2020, and USD300m of floating-rate senior unsecured notes
due 2018 issued
under the MTN programme final ratings of 'A'.
ICBC Leasing was established by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing arm. The company
provides
aviation, shipping, and equipment leasing services and is the
largest lessor in
China with total domestic assets of CNY175bn as of mid-2015.
ICBC is the largest
of China's state-owned commercial banks and the largest bank in
the world by
assets.
The issuer under the MTN programme is ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd.
(ICBCIL Finance;
A/Stable). ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive treasury
platform for the
offshore leasing operations of ICBC Leasing, which had 28% of
the assets it owns
or controls outside China as at end-2014. Notes issued under the
MTN programme
have the benefit of a keepwell deed and deed of asset purchase
undertaking
provided by ICBC Leasing.
The proceeds of the notes will be used primarily to fund the
acquisition of
assets in the ordinary course of trading. The assignment of the
final ratings
follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received. The
final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on
7 October 2015
and 3 November 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes issued by ICBCIL Finance primarily
reflects Fitch's
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from ICBC
Leasing to
ICBCIL Finance. Although ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC and not
by ICBC
Leasing, it is highly integrated into ICBC Leasing's operations
and ICBC has
authorised and mandated ICBC Leasing to exercise full managerial
and operational
control over ICBCIL Finance.
The keepwell deed commits ICBC Leasing to ensure that the issuer
maintains
sufficient levels of equity and liquidity to service obligations
to offshore
bondholders at all times. Under the deed of asset purchase
undertaking, upon the
occurrence of a triggering event, ICBC Leasing is required to
purchase ICBCIL
Finance's assets at a price high enough to meet any outstanding
debt obligations
under the note issuance. The triggering event refers to the
situation in which
ICBCIL Finance does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its
payment
obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset purchase
undertaking
serves as an important mechanism to allow ICBC Leasing to
provide
foreign-currency liquidity to ICBCIL Finance in a timely manner.
ICBC Leasing does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of ICBC Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed and deed of
asset purchase undertaking, which is not as strong as a
guarantee. Nevertheless,
the agreements at the parent level suggest a very strong
propensity for ICBC
Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings on the MTN programme and notes issued
under the programme
will be directly correlated to any material change in the
willingness or ability
of ICBC Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
Likewise, any material
change in the perceived willingness or ability of China's
government to support
ICBC and ICBC Leasing in a full and timely manner, would affect
the ratings on
the issuer and its notes. Should the keepwell deed and deed of
asset purchase
undertaking no longer be effective, then the rating on the
programme and notes
issued under the programme could be downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+8621 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
