(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) A major liberalisation
of foreign
direct investment (FDI) rules in India that was announced on 11
November is a
significant structural macroeconomic reform, says Fitch Ratings.
This, together
with an earlier announced plan to restore the financial
viability of the
country's power distribution companies (discos), indicates that
India's reform
momentum remains intact.
Key changes to the FDI regime include raising the limit for FDI
approvals from
the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to INR50bn from INR30bn;
increasing
foreign-investor limits in several sectors including private
banks, defence and
non-news entertainment media; and allowing property developers
to sell completed
projects to foreign investors without lock-in periods.
The government's package to revive discos, announced on 5
November, also
underscores the reform momentum. The heavily indebted discos of
states that opt
for the package will see 75% of their outstanding debt
transferred to the states
as part of an agreement between the power companies, the
Ministry of Power and
state governments, while the remaining 25% will be issued as
state-guaranteed
disco bonds. This could lead to higher general government debt
of up to 2% of
GDP, but this is not sufficiently significant to have an effect
on India's
ratings, especially with the potential positive longer-term
effects of the
reforms. Importantly, the reforms create an incentive structure
for state
governments to reduce losses at discos by requiring the state
governments to
assume a certain share of losses at these entities.
These changes align with the government's broad-based reform
agenda, and should
support investment and real GDP growth over the long term. Fitch
has highlighted
the implementation of structural reforms and boosting investment
as an important
credit factor for India, both to bolster growth and to reduce
external
vulnerabilities. We forecast Indian real GDP growth to come in
at 7.5% this year
and accelerate to 8.0% in 2016 and 2017.
The FDI and disco announcements highlight how the government can
make reform
progress using its regulatory and executive powers. However,
other big reforms
such as the implementation of a national value added tax, will
require a
two-thirds approval in the legislature and face stiffer
political obstacles. The
goods and service tax bill proposes a national GST to be
implemented from April
2016. This is particularly significant for the economy - but
more because it
could contribute to diminishing inter-state trade barriers and
creating a single
internal Indian market, rather than strengthening the fiscal
revenue base.
Contacts:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
