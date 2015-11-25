(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian Auto
Sector
here
JAKARTA, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
Indonesian auto sector will remain under pressure in 2016. The
agency forecasts
car and motorcycle sales volume will only post modest growth of
about 3%, after
declining by 18%-20% yoy in 9M15.
Weak purchasing power and soft consumer confidence should
continue to dampen
demand for the overall auto segment. At the same time, further
delays in the
execution of government spending; rupiah depreciation; and
continued uncertainty
over the global economy may prolong the decline in consumer
confidence and
hinder the recovery in auto demand.
Inventory management particularly on the dealership level is
key, as it will
discourage severe competition and price discounting and also
help manage
dealerships' cash flows.
The full report "2016 Outlook: Indonesian Auto Sector" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6800
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
