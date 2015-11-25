(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian Auto Sector here JAKARTA, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Indonesian auto sector will remain under pressure in 2016. The agency forecasts car and motorcycle sales volume will only post modest growth of about 3%, after declining by 18%-20% yoy in 9M15. Weak purchasing power and soft consumer confidence should continue to dampen demand for the overall auto segment. At the same time, further delays in the execution of government spending; rupiah depreciation; and continued uncertainty over the global economy may prolong the decline in consumer confidence and hinder the recovery in auto demand. Inventory management particularly on the dealership level is key, as it will discourage severe competition and price discounting and also help manage dealerships' cash flows. The full report "2016 Outlook: Indonesian Auto Sector" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6800 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.