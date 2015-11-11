(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Romania's existing fiscal plans are
unlikely to
undergo significant changes following the nomination of a new
prime minister to
succeed Victor Ponta, Fitch Ratings says. The main sovereign
rating sensitivity
remains the possibility that fiscal loosening jeopardises the
stability of
public finances.
Ponta and his cabinet resigned last week after a fatal fire in a
Bucharest
nightclub prompted large anti-corruption protests. After
discussions with party
leaders, President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday nominated Dacian
Ciolos, a former
European Commissioner, to head a "government of technocrats".
This does not eliminate the possibility of early elections, but
it appears to
reduce their likelihood after Ciolo's nomination attracted
support from a range
of political parties. He will now assemble a cabinet and present
a programme for
a parliamentary confidence vote. If endorsed, his government
would serve for one
year.
Some political uncertainty was already present in Romania after
Ponta was
charged over money laundering and tax evasion allegations (which
he denies) in
July and rejected calls from the President for his resignation,
and as the
Romanian electoral calendar advanced towards Parliamentary
elections due in late
2016. But this did not appear to impact fiscal policy, and there
was strong
consensus across all parties in support of the Fiscal Code,
which passed in
September.
The Fiscal Code entails pro-cyclical fiscal easing in 2016-2017,
which we
factored into our public finance projections when we affirmed
Romania's
'BBB-'/Stable sovereign rating in August. We do not expect it to
change due to
the broad political backing it has received.
The Fiscal Code envisages tax cuts to stimulate consumption. We
think there is
limited room for offsetting spending cuts, as public expenditure
is among the
lowest in EU countries, while the authorities' plans to boost
tax collection in
the informal economy look ambitious. But the loosening is less
pronounced than
in the original Fiscal Code's previous proposals, and follows
consolidation in
2009-2014 (mostly under the Excessive Deficit Procedure) that
narrowed Romania's
headline fiscal deficit from 9.1% to 1.4% of GDP. Headline
deficits will widen
in 2015-2017 and debt to GDP rise, but the latter will remain
broadly in line
with the 'BBB' category median.
A marked fiscal loosening that jeopardises the stability of
public finances or
wider macroeconomic stability would put downward pressure on the
rating.
Sustained low fiscal deficits reducing government debt/GDP could
create upward
rating pressure. Romania's ratings are supported by a healthy
economic outlook
(we forecast real GDP to rise 3.3% this year), low inflation,
comfortable
foreign reserves, and a stable banking sector.
