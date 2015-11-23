(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Telecommunications
Services
here
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
maintained a negative
outlook on Sri Lanka's telecom sector. This is based on
uncertainty over
proposals to increase taxes, which are likely to lower
profitability and
increase leverage for telcos, if implemented.
The original tax proposals were to impose a one-off "super
gains" tax of 25% on
profits, and a tax of LKR250m (USD1.8m) on each telco. The
proposals also shift
the burden on to the telcos of a recurring telecom levy of 25%
and 10% on
prepaid voice and data revenue, respectively, having previously
been borne by
consumers. These tax proposals were originally introduced in
February 2015, and
in October 2015 government withdrew only the recurring taxes.
The government may
still re-introduce recurring taxes in part, or full, in 4Q15.
We expect the industry's 2016 revenue to grow by the
mid-single-digit
percentage, driven by data services as cheaper smartphones
proliferate. Yet,
apart from the tax impact, profitability may still decline in
2016 as low-margin
data services replace traditional, more profitable voice/text
revenue.
We expect both Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (BB-/AAA(lka)/Stable) and
Dialog Axiata PLC
(AAA(lka)/Stable) to invest around 22%-25% of their revenue on
capex. Both firms
are exposed to depreciation of the Sri Lanka rupee - given that
95% (USD180m)
and 81% (USD170m) of their respective debt are US
dollar-denominated - while we
estimate they each generate only around 15% of their revenue in
US dollars.
Two smaller, unprofitable telcos - Hutchison Lanka and Bharti
Airtel Limited's
Sri-Lankan subsidiary, Airtel Lanka - may exit the industry amid
competition and
the uncertain tax regime.
The report, "2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Telecommunications
Services", is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
