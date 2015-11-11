(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) The defeat of Portugal's minority
government
highlights the political instability created by October's
elections and the
resulting risks to fiscal consolidation and reform
implementation, Fitch Ratings
says. The extent of these risks will depend on any new
government's
cohesiveness, its policy programme, and whether political
uncertainty damages
economic and financial market confidence.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right coalition
failed to win
parliamentary backing for its programme in a vote on Tuesday,
less than six
weeks after it lost its majority in October's general election
and 18 days after
President Anibal Cavaco Silva had appointed Mr Passos Coelho to
form a
government.
The President may now ask Antonio Costa, leader of the
opposition Socialists, to
form a government after they said they would co-operate with
smaller left-wing
parties, although this is not certain. New elections cannot be
held for six
months.
A government led by the centre-left Socialist party and
supported by the more
radical Left Bloc and Communist party would command a
parliamentary majority,
but this would not eliminate political uncertainty. The three
parties' agreement
falls well short of a comprehensive policy platform, and any
kind of
co-operation had seemed unlikely until recently, given their
disparate outlooks
and policy priorities, increasing the risk that any government
they form will
not serve a full term.
Statements so far indicate that the potential new government has
little
intention of adopting some of the smaller parties' more extreme
proposals (such
as sovereign debt restructuring), and would maintain the
Socialists' commitment
to abiding by EU fiscal rules, implying a slowdown rather than
reversal of
existing deficit-reduction plans.
But there are significant uncertainties on likely fiscal policy.
The combination
of continuing political uncertainty and the advent of a
government relying on
parties that have hitherto taken an outspoken anti-austerity
stance, would
increase fiscal downside risk. Portugal's public finances remain
a key weakness
of its 'BB+'/Positive sovereign rating, with the general
government debt and
deficit forecast at 127.9% and 2.9% of GDP respectively this
year.
Similarly we think the prospect of reforms to boost investment
and growth is
fading due to political uncertainty. This would be negative in
combination with
fiscal policy changes that made debt and deficit reduction more
dependent on a
strong GDP performance. The growth outlook is fragile (we
forecast 1.6% real GDP
growth next year and 1.5% in 2017) and may come under pressure
if political
instability and policy uncertainty damage confidence.
Further near-term political uncertainty around the appointment
of the next
government cannot be ruled out. The President has been hostile
towards the idea
of a left-wing alliance taking government, citing its possible
"anti-European"
stance. We think the most probable outcome is that the
President appoints Mr
Costa as Prime Minster in the coming days.
Fiscal relaxation resulting in a less favourable trajectory in
government
debt/GDP levels could lead to negative rating action, as could
weaker growth
that had a negative effect on public finances.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
