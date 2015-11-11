(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Cummins
Inc.'s (CMI)
financial flexibility mitigates concerns about possible debt
funded
acquisitions, although there is an increased risk that such
transactions could
occur. CMI stated during a meeting with investors yesterday that
it could allow
leverage to increase in the event of material acquisitions,
including an
increase in debt/EBITDA to a range of 1.5x-2.0x, or possibly
higher in certain
instances. This is above the 1.25x level that Fitch previously
indicated could
trigger a negative rating action, and well above the company's
historical
leverage, including debt/EBITDA of 0.6x and FFO adjusted
leverage of 1.2x as of
Sept. 27, 2015. The Issuer Default Rating of 'A' assigned by
Fitch incorporates
flexibility for a modest increase in leverage, including
debt/EBITDA slightly
above 1x and FCF/total adjusted debt near 20% compared to levels
above 20%
historically.
Fitch could take a negative rating action if credit metrics are
weak for a
sustained period of 1-2 years without clear plans by CMI to
return them to
stronger levels. This could occur if mid-cycle debt/EBITDA is
above 1.25x or
FCF/Total Adjusted Debt declines to the mid-teens.
Fitch interprets CMI's willingness to consider debt-funded
acquisitions and
higher leverage as providing flexibility to make acquisitions,
and that the
company intends to maintain strong credit metrics over the long
term at levels
consistent with an 'A' rating. Fitch believes CMI would use
future free cash
flow to reduce debt or could adjust its cash deployment to free
up funds,
including, if necessary, a temporary reduction to its long term
plan to return
50% of operating cash flow to shareholders.
Rating concerns include weak business cycles in several of CMI's
markets
including power generation and off-road equipment and key
regions such as China
and Brazil. As a result, there is a risk that a large
debt-funded acquisition
during a cyclical downturn could make it difficult for CMI to
rebuild credit
metrics at a pace that would support its current ratings. In
addition, a large
acquisition would involve integration risk.
These concerns are mitigated by CMI's competitive positions in
its engine and
power generation markets, technological capabilities, global
distribution
network, and strong operating cash flow.
