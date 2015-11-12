(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. The Short-term IDR is downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'. The senior unsecured debt ratings have also been downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. These actions follow similar rating actions taken on the Autonomous Community of Catalonia (see Rating Action Commentary dated 12 November 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS ICF's ratings are based on the explicit statutory guarantee from Catalonia following the regional Decree Law 4/2002, as amended on 29 July 2011. The ratings of ICF are therefore linked to the ratings of Catalonia. As a 100% owned entity of the region, ICF is classified by Fitch as a credit-linked public sector entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in the ratings of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia would be mirrored in the ratings of ICF. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 3238410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Patricio Novales +34 93 323 8417 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993919 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.