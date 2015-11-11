(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
Municipality of Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo) a long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative, reflecting the Negative Outlook
assigned to
Brazil on Oct. 15, 2015. Fitch has also assigned the
municipality a National
long-term rating of 'AA+(bra)', Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on Sao Paulo's higher-than-average
operating margins which
reached 10.6% in 2014. The ratings are also based on the fact
that Sao Paulo is
Brazil's wealthiest city, generating 10.3% of the Brazilian GDP
in 2014, with
above-average social and economic indicators.
The ratings reflect the implicit sovereign support Fitch
believes Sao Paulo
would have when it comes time to renegotiate its federal debt
portion. It also
considers that the change in the index over the Federal debt
portion is
effectively implemented and not vetoed by the Federal Government
in early 2016;
this would imply a relevant reduction in the outstanding amount
of debt.
Fitch expects operating margins to be slightly lower by 2017,
but still
comparing favorably in relation to large states and cities in
Brazil. Sao Paulo
presents moderate fiscal autonomy, in which, in a growing trend,
proprietary tax
revenues corresponded to 54.2% of total revenues in 2014. Sao
Paulo is in
compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law, under which
personnel related
expenditures have been lower than 40%, well below the 60% limit.
Sao Paulo has been prohibited from raising new financial debt
since 1998, since
it was not in compliance with the 1.2x limit given its
significant debt with the
Federal Government. In 2014, total consolidated debt reached the
equivalent of
1.95x of net current revenues, the highest among Brazilian
cities and states.
The city's proprietary pension system, IPREM, had an actuarial
deficit of
BRL75.1 billion, which though high is equivalent to 2.1 years of
the city's
current revenues and better than local 'BBB-' rated peers. Sao
Paulo is in the
process of adopting corrective measures such as the creation of
an actuarial
balanced fund and the complementary pension scheme for those
employees whose
compensation surpasses the ceiling of the national system
(INSS).
Sao Paulo has been investing on average 8.7% of total
expenditures, which is
lower when compared to the 'BBB-' peer average throughout the
region (13.6%).
Fitch believes the city should regain investment capacity in
2016 and 2017 when
it will be able to enter into new credit agreements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upgrade Factors: Fitch does not expect to rate Sao Paulo above
the Brazilian
sovereign rating. The adoption of corrective measures to provide
long-term the
sustainability of Sao Paulo's proprietary pension system could
lead to a
positive review of the National scale rating.
Downgrade Factors: Should the effect derived from the proposed
change in the
index over the federal debt portion materially diverge from that
calculated by
Sao Paulo a downgrade would be warranted. In addition, any
further negative
action affecting the Brazilian sovereign ratings could have a
direct
corresponding effect on the city's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to these assumptions:
--Fitch assumes a strong level of sovereign support for Sao
Paulo given that the
city's most relevant creditor is the Federal Government.
--Fitch also assumes that the Federal Government will not veto
the change in the
index over the Federal Debt portion leading to a substantial
reduction in the
consolidated debt of Sao Paulo.
'Fitch assigns the following ratings to the city of Sao Paulo::
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Negative
Outlook;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--National Long-term at 'AA+(bra)'; Stable Outlook;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+'(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
Fitch Ratings Sao Paulo
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor
Sao Paulo, Brazil
+55-11-4504-2206
Secondary Analyst
Martha Gonzalez
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9132
Committee Chairperson
Humberto Panti
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9152
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these rating was the
City of Sao Paulo
as of December 2014.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993860
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
