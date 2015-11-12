(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Anheuser-Busch InBev's
(ABI) and SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
following yesterday's
announcement by ABI that it is launching a formal offer to take
over SABM. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Fitch initially placed ABI and SABM on RWN on 7 October 2015
when ABI announced
its first informal offer for SABM at terms broadly in line with
this offer. ABI
has subsequently raised its offer to SABM shareholders and
SABM's Board
confirmed it intends to recommend it. With today's announcement
there is now
certainty that ABI's offer includes an equity component of
between 40.45% and
41.6% and that post-completion there will be a USD12bn inflow
from the
divestment of SABM's stake in MillerCoors.
Upon completion of the merger, we intend to downgrade the
combined ABI-SABM to
the 'BBB' rating category. The rating will depend on the profile
of the combined
entity, which is still subject to discussions with a number of
counterparties
and on more clarity over management's targeted de-leveraging
trajectory. The
rating would reflect the moderately high leverage of the
combined entity at
closing, exposure to currency headwinds, some execution risk and
the limited
access to the cash flow of the core subsidiary, AmBev . These
aspects are
balanced by the exceptional global reach, market positions and
portfolio of
brands as well as a large, broadly stable and predictable
pre-dividends cash
flow of the combined entity, which supports its de-leveraging
capacity.
The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and
subsequently to
anti-trust approvals.
We are likely to affirm the ratings if the takeover fails to
complete. With
respect to SABM's ratings, we expect to equalise them with
ABI's, subject to
SABM's debt ranking equally to ABI's debt and to the issuing
entities being able
to access group cash flow.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Global Leader
A merger of the two market leaders ABI and SABM will create a
global player with
combined revenue of close to USD70bn, EBITDA of approximately
EUR24bn and
pre-dividends free cash flow of approximately USD10bn. This will
be due to a
presence in many duopoly and oligopoly markets with high profit
margins and in
several others with medium-term growth prospects, even though
volume growth is
currently at a historical low point. None of the company's
competitors will have
the same reach across the world.
Increased Leverage
Fitch calculates that a combined ABI-SABM group would have debt
of up to
USD124bn (end June 2015: USD51.4bn) at completion. The terms of
the offer
include an option for the two key shareholders, Altria
(approximately 27%) and
BevCo (approximately 14%) which they have committed to elect
for, to swap their
SABM shares into ABI shares and receive a cash payment of
GBP3.7788 per share
(equal to a total cash disbursement for ABI of approximately
USD3.8bn). Based on
this, we calculate that ABI's consolidated funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
gross leverage should rise to 6.0x by end-2016 (equating to
total
debt/consolidated EBITDA of 5.0x, up from 2014's 2.6x).
Scope for Subsequent De-leveraging
Management estimates that the transaction will close in 2H16.
Based on our
estimation of annual pre-dividends consolidated FCF of
approximately USD10bn and
the planned divestment of SABM's 58% stake in MillerCoors for
USD12bn, the
merged entity could reduce consolidated FFO adjusted leverage to
slightly above
5.0x over two years. However, this would still be high relative
to the 4.0x for
'BBB' rated alcoholic beverages companies in Fitch's universe.
While a temporary
reduction of dividend distributions would enhance ABI's
de-leveraging
trajectory, management is not currently envisaging this.
Structural Considerations Affect Rating
Structural considerations also weigh on a potential downgrade.
Since the
acquisition will be made by a NewCo that is fully-owned by
Anheuser-Busch inBev
NV/SA, the transaction keeps ABI's important subsidiary, AmBev,
substantially
ring-fenced. We therefore assume debt repayment will not
materially benefit from
AmBev's cash flows.
ABI's 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev would continue to generate an
important portion
of the enlarged group's cash flow (pro forma approximately 30%
of FCF
pre-dividends) but acquisition debt will be placed outside
AmBev's perimeter,
with ABI only accessing AmBev's cash flow via dividends. AmBev
does not
guarantee any of ABI's debt. This will exacerbate a mis-match
between the
debt-free and cash generative AmBev and ABI's highly leveraged
capital structure
(pro-forma for SABM and taking into account only dividends
received from AmBev).
We calculate that the part of the ABI group that bears all the
debt will have
FFO adjusted leverage of approximately 9.0x at closing.
More Challenging Industry Environment
Compared with a year ago, the global beer industry is suffering
from a weaker
trading environment, with volumes having contracted in many
markets and currency
depreciation impacting, in particular, ABI's FCF. While both ABI
and SABM's most
recent results (9M15 and 1H15, respectively) reported sound
organic profit
growth in Latin America, it was eroded by currency headwinds. In
9M15 ABI's core
markets of Brazil and Mexico have reported a contraction of
EBITDA of 15% and
8%, respectively.
In the core US beer market, both brewers are losing market share
to new
independent players offering craft beer and are under pressure
to respond with
new launches. In 9M15 ABI's sales volumes to retailers were down
1.9% and profit
margin contracted by nearly 340 basis points on an organic
basis.
Moderate Execution Risks
Integration risks are mitigated by ABI's and SABM's successful
track records of
managing major M&A in the international beer sector. However,
the overall final
profile of the combined entity is not yet fully clear and
requires some work on
the side of ABI's management.
Management has pointed out that discussions with several
counterparties are
still on-going. These include anti-trust regulators as well as
joint venture
partners and bottling franchisors. Divestments in China could be
necessary to
obtain anti-trust approval, in our view. We also believe that
retention of key
SABM management in charge of the African operations would be
critical to
continue running those businesses and fully reaping their
value-creation
potential.
Currency Mismatch
A merger would only partly reduce SABM's and ABI's current
currency mismatch, as
they fund mostly in euros, US and Australian dollars but
generates less than
respectively 30% and 50% of operating profit in these
currencies. Due to the
important contribution to cash flow from South America, Asia and
Africa (over
60%), a combined ABI-SABM with acquisition debt raised in US
dollars or euros
would maintain a hard/soft currency mismatch.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Although subject to shareholder
approval, key
Fitch forecast assumptions for the merged group include:
- Successful completion of the merger in mid to late 2016 at the
terms of the
offer submitted by ABI on 11 November 2015
- ABI's and SABM's reported revenues contracting in the low
single digits in
2015 and subsequently recovering
- Cost of new acquisition debt of around 3.5%
- Total dividend distributions by ABI unchanged in 2016 and 2017
- AmBev's dividend policy remains unchanged
- Total divestment proceeds of USD12bn from MillerCoors stake
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABI
Upon completion of the transaction, we would likely downgrade
the ratings of ABI
by one or more notches. The ratings will depend on pro-forma
leverage on
completion and the degree of visibility and credibility of a
sustainable
de-leveraging path through the application of cash flow and
divestment proceeds
over the first two years post-completion.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed, it will likely lead to ABI's ratings being affirmed.
SABM
We may downgrade SABM's ratings to the same level as ABI upon
completion of the
transaction. However, should SABM's current debt be structurally
subordinated to
ABI's existing or acquisition debt, its ratings would be further
notched down
from ABI's IDR.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed, it will likely lead to SABM's ratings being affirmed.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA
Long-term IDR: 'A' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1' maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' maintained on RWN
Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' maintained on RWN
AnheuserBusch Companies Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' maintained on RWN
AnheuserBusch InBev Finance Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' maintained on RWN
SABMiller plc
Long-term IDR: 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2' maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-' maintained on RWN
SABMiller Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-' maintained on RWN
