NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve Board's total
loss absorbing
capital (TLAC) proposals outline important additional capital
requirements for
US-based banking subsidiaries of large foreign banking
organizations (FBOs). The
new requirements would stem cross-border contagion by
implementing parent-funded
capital that would absorb the losses of their US-domiciled
subsidiaries, says
Fitch Ratings.
The focus of the proposals released at the end of September
define the amounts
and general terms of additional internal long-term debt
(internal LTD) that US
intermediate holding companies (IHCs) of FBOs would be required
to maintain.
Internal LTD would be issued from the IHC to the foreign parent,
who would be
its sole holder. Theoretically, such capital absorbs the losses
of the failing
IHC by channeling the losses to the parent bank.
The rules would benefit bank counterparties because the internal
LTD would be
contractually subordinated to all third-party liabilities of the
covered US
subsidiary. Subordinating the FBO's debt held in its US
subsidiary reduces the
risk of third-party creditor challenges to recapitalizations and
the risk that
such recapitalizations could cause a change-in-control event.
Avoiding such
scenarios improves the potential for orderly resolutions.
Another feature of the internal LTD is that it would include a
contractual
trigger. The Fed could require the IHC to cancel the internal
LTD, convert it,
or exchange it into equity on a going-concern basis, meaning the
IHC could avoid
resolution. To enact the trigger, the Fed would have to first
determine that the
IHC was in default or at high risk of insolvency. Secondly, one
of the following
must be true: the foreign parent must be in resolution; the
foreign parent's
regulator must consent or fail to object within 48 hours; or the
Fed must
recommend that the Treasury appoint the FDIC as receiver, as
contemplated under
Dodd-Frank. This process arguably gives the foreign regulator an
opportunity to
participate in the proceedings.
The internal LTD requirement, when combined with regulatory
equity capital
requirements (internal TLAC), would also be theoretically
sufficient to keep the
IHC operating under a parent resolution occurring in the home
country. The Fed
anticipates that US IHCs generally could be allowed to continue
as a going
concern through a home resolution of the parent. In such an
event, internal TLAC
requirements would be marginally lower for the IHC. The TLAC
level proposed is
the greater of 16% of RWA, plus an additional capital
conservation buffer, or 6%
of total leverage exposures, or 8% of average total assets, as
determined for
the US Tier 1 ratio. Otherwise, the Fed proposes the same
requirements as
imposed on US G-SIBs.
The Fed proposals will be further clarified through the comment
period. Further
guidance from the Financial Stability Board, released this week,
will be
presented to global leaders at the G-20 summit this weekend.
A separate Fitch comment regarding the FSB's TLAC proposals and
the rating
implications for G-SIBs is available in the report dated Nov. 9,
"TLAC for Banks
- Sovereign Support's Heir (Positive Rating Implications for
Major Global Banks,
but not Universally)."
