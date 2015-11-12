(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) at
'BBB+/F2'. The Rating
Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. At Sept. 30,
2015, McDonald's
had approximately $18 billion of total debt.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Aggressive Financial Strategy
The Negative Outlook reflects McDonald's aggressive financial
strategy during a
period of challenged operating performance as the sustainability
of recent
same-store sales (SSS) performance remains uncertain.
McDonald's cash flow priorities have consistently been to invest
in its business
and return all remaining cash flow to shareholders. However,
management is
demonstrating a growing willingness to utilize its balance sheet
to increase
shareholder returns. Fitch views this as a change in financial
strategy and
projects that total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will approximate the
mid-3x range in
2016, up from 3.1x at Sept. 30, 2015 and 2.6x at Dec. 31, 2014.
Absent sustained improvement in SSS and meaningful progress with
refranchising
and cost savings, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could be sustained
at or exceed
the mid-3.0x range beyond 2016, resulting in a downgrade in
ratings.
Maintaining the current level of share buybacks beyond 2016
could also
contribute to a negative rating action.
McDonald's intends to return about $30 billion of cash to
shareholders via
dividends and share repurchases during the three-year period
ending 2016, with
$7 billion returned through the third quarter of 2015. The plan
is $10 billion
higher than the company's previously articulated target with the
vast majority
financed with additional debt. McDonald's already issued $4.2
billion earlier
this year to help accelerate share buybacks in 2015. Fitch
assumes McDonald's
could issue an incremental $8 billion of debt within the next 12
months to meet
its new target.
Fitch currently assumes that McDonald's comps will stay in the
low-single-digit
territory in 2016 and 2017 and EBITDA remains fairly stable to
2015 projected
levels of $9.1 billion. Fitch's longer-term forecast
incorporates a cumulative
$2 billion of cash proceeds from the sale of company units,
gradual realization
of $500 million of G&A expense savings, and that refranchising
has only a modest
negative impact on operating income.
Sustainability of Recent SSS Performance Is Uncertain
During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015, global SSS increased
4.0% with all
segments contributing. Comparable sales increased 0.9% in the
U.S., 4.6% across
International Lead markets, 8.9% in High Growth markets, and
6.1% in
Foundational markets.
However, McDonald's is in the early stages of its turnaround
plan. The brand
continues to lose market share, particularly in the U.S. where
McDonald's
reported a 3.2% comp gap to the quick-service sandwich category
during the
September quarter. Global comparable guest counts are down 3.1%
and 3.7% for the
nine- months ended September 2015 and September 2014,
respectively.
Fitch views a cohesive and aggressive system-wide effort to
improve service,
emphasize food quality and provide locally-relevant menu variety
as necessary
catalysts for sustained SSS growth.
New Refranchising Target
McDonald's intends to increase the percentage of its global
system that is
franchised to 93% by the end of 2018 from 81% currently by
selling 4,000 units
to operators. Longer term McDonald's strives to become 95%
franchised.
Refranchising will mainly occur in McDonald's High Growth and
Foundational
market segments which are currently 44% and 90% franchised,
respectively. High
Growth markets include China, Italy, Poland, Russia, South
Korea, Spain,
Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Foundational markets include
various countries
outside of the U.S. and International Lead markets (Australia,
Canada, France,
Germany, and the U.K.).
Fitch views McDonald's decision to reduce the number of
company-operated
restaurants as consistent with industry trends. Franchising
increases the
stability and quality of cash flows, given that it produces a
steady stream of
royalty and rental income and has low capital requirements.
Fitch anticipates
that capital expenditures will decline meaningfully from
approximately $2
billion expected for both 2015 and 2016, if the company
successfully meets its
goal.
Increased Cost Reductions
McDonald's also raised its annualized year-end 2017 G&A cost
reduction target to
$500 million from $300 million. The goal represents nearly 20%
of McDonald's
$2.6 billion expense base at the beginning of 2015. Savings will
be realized
through refranchising, lower corporate overhead, and greater
efficiencies across
global business services.
McDonald's expects to realize $150 million of savings by the end
of 2016. Fitch
anticipates savings to accelerate with the pace of refranchising
and, along with
incremental royalty and rental-based income, to help offset
operating income
declines associated with the sale of company-operated
restaurants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Positive low-single-digit SSS growth of about 2% in 2016 and
beyond;
--Operating income grows 5%-7% in 2016 and declines slightly
thereafter due to
refranchising;
--Total debt increases to, and is sustained at, about $26
billion;
--Free cash flow (FCF) approximates $1.5 billion in 2016;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR (defined as total
debt plus 8x gross
rents-to-operating EBITDA plus gross rents) in the mid-3.0x
range in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Weak SSS performance in 2016 and continued market share
losses;
--The lack of meaningful progress with refranchising and
realization of cost
savings;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the
mid-3.0x range due
to weaker than expected operating results and share buybacks
staying elevated in
2017.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a Stable
Outlook include:
--Several quarters of sustained positive low-single-digit SSS
growth and
stabilization of market share;
--Meaningful progress with refranchising and realization of cost
savings;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the
low-3.0x range.
LIQUIDITY
McDonald's liquidity is supported by its large cash balance, FCF
(cash from
operations less capex and dividends), and an undrawn revolving
credit facility
that expires December 2019. At Sept. 30, 2015, McDonald's had $5
billion of
liquidity consisting of $2.5 billion of cash and $2.5 billion
revolver
availability. FCF typically exceeds $1 billion annually and was
$1.5 billion
for the nine months ended September 30.
Upcoming debt maturities include approximately $800 million in
2016 and about $1
billion in 2017. Fitch expects near-term debt maturities to be
refinanced given
McDonald's shareholder-friendly activities.
Fitch affirmed the ratings for McDonald's as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facilities at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
