(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Molson
Coors Brewing
Company's (Molson Coors) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured ratings at all Molson Coors entities on Rating Watch
Negative. The
rating actions follows the announcement by Molson Coors that it
has entered into
a definitive agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB
InBev) to purchase
SABMiller plc's (SABMiller) 58% stake in MillerCoors for $12
billion.
The agreement also includes the ownership of the Miller Brand
Family globally,
an estimated $2.4 billion present value of cash tax benefits,
and perpetual,
royalty-free U.S. rights to all imported and licensed brands
including Peroni,
Pilsner Urquell, Foster's and Redd's. Transaction value is
approximately 11.5x
pro forma 2014 EBITDA of the combined 58% stake in MillerCoors
($965 million)
and the Miller global business ($70 million) without
consideration for expected
tax benefits and cost synergies.
Molson Coors will finance the deal with a combination of
existing cash, new debt
(75%-80% of transaction value) and new equity (20%-25%). The
transaction is
conditioned upon the closing of AB InBev's acquisition of
SABMiller and
necessary regulatory approvals that is expected to occur in the
second half of
2016.
Fitch currently rates Molson Coors long-term IDR 'BBB'. As of
Sept. 30, 2015,
Moslon Coors had $3 billion of debt outstanding. A full list of
ratings is shown
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Increase in Leverage
The Rating Watch Negative reflects the projected significant
increase in Molson
Coors' financial leverage. On a pro forma basis, Fitch expects
pro forma
leverage (toal debt to EBITDA) in the low-to-mid 5x range at the
time of
transaction closing. This compares to expectations for Molson
Coors leverage of
2.4x (total debt-to-operating EBITDA plus LTM equity income) for
2015.
Based on preliminary projections, Fitch expects Molson Coors
leverage to improve
to the low-4x range within 24 months post transaction close, due
largely to the
expected debt repayment from the signficant FCF generation that
will continue to
benefit from on-going cost reductions. Given the significant
increase in
leverage, Molson Coors plans to discontinue share repurchases,
maintain the
current dividend per share level and suspend its dividend payout
target of
18-22% in order to focus on debt reduction.
Upon completion of the transaction, the potential exists for a
downgrade of up
to two notches for the ratings of Molson Coors. The final
ratings will depend on
actual debt/equity financing mix, pro forma leverage at close,
volume and
pricing trends for Molson Coors flagship brands in their largest
markets (U.S.,
UK and Canada), macroeconomic outlook within key geographic
regions, and the
degree of visibility for a sustainable de-leveraging path using
cash flow during
the first two years post-completion.
Molson Coors has a good track record of meeting deleveraging
expectations
following signficant acquisitions. The deleveraging following
the 2012 StarBev
transaction was ahead of Fitch's expectations, thus
demonstrating a strong
commitment for a disciplined financial policy. The lower
excution risk of this
transaction, familiarity with the MillerCoors joint venture and
the good history
on executing cost savings initiatives at both MillerCoors and
Molson Coors
should benefit cash generation.
Material Strategic Benefits
Up to now, the MillerCoors joint venture ownership structure has
limited further
meaningful synergy opportunities between MillerCoors and Molson
Coors in the
areas of procurement, supply chain, shared services,
distribution and back
office. This has resulted in lower profitability relative to its
larger peers
with the only clear path for significant synergy opportunity
through full
ownership. Molson Coors' base case projection expects $200
million in annualized
synergies delivered by the fourth year in addition to the cost
savings expected
within the enbedded business thus increasing Molson Coors'
ability to reinvest
behind the core brands. Over $1.3 billion of annualized cost
savings have been
delivered since the formation of Molson Coors in 2005 which
includes 42% of
MillerCoors annualized cost savings.
The transaction provides material strategic benefits including
improved market
position, increased scale to drive better efficiencies, expanded
global reach
and full ownership control of the U.S. business. Molson Coors'
presence in the
U.S market will grow to roughly two thirds of total revenue
which should dampen
the negative effects from foreign exhange headwinds. According
to the company,
Molson Coors will be the number two brewer in the U.S. with
approximately 27%
total market share including the number 2 and 4 brands.
However, Molson Coors has experienced declines with beer volumes
in the
company's key developed markets of the U.S., Canada and Europe.
The past volume
declines in the low single-digit range are driven by competitive
pressures
including the shift in consumer preferences, lackluster economic
conditions,
termination of certain JVs, and weak consumer spending. The
demand for
mainstream lager beer in the U.S., despite the economic
recovery, has been
negatively affected by unemployment rates for young, lower
income men and as the
millennial generation shifts preferences into spirits, wine and
craft beers.
MillerCoors' Tenth and Blake above-premium portfolio provides an
important
growth offset to the structural declines within the economy
segment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's current key assumptions assuming that the deal closes in
the second half
of 2016:
--Combined 2015 pro forma revenue of $11.5 billion and EBITDA of
$2.4 billion.
--Pro forma leverage at acqusition close in the low-to-mid 5x
range assuming
mainly a debt financed deal (75-80%). This compares to
approximately 2.4x for
Molson Coors estimated leverage at the end of 2015.
--Leverage to improve to the low-4x range within 24 months post
the closing of
the transaction, due primarily to expected debt repayment from
the signficant
FCF generation that will continue to benefit from on-going cost
reductions.
--Molson Coors would discontinue share repurchases, maintain the
current
dividend per share level and suspend its current dividend payout
target for at
least 24 months following transaction close in order to focus on
debt reduction.
Fitch's key assumptions for Molson Coors on a standalone basis
in 2016:
--Revenue growth at 2.5% and EBITDA margins remain stable at
current levels in
the 19-20% range.
--FCF of at least $275 million (calculated as cash flow from
operations
less capital expenditures, pension contributions and dividends).
--Leverage of approximately 2.4x (total debt-to-operating EBITDA
plus LTM equity
income), assuming no further debt reduction.
--Cash levels will reduce over the long term to $250
million-$300 million with
the focus on the PACC model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upon completion of the transaction, the potential exists for a
downgrade of up
to two notches for the ratings of Molson Coors. The final
ratings will depend on
actual debt/equity financing mix, pro forma leverage at close,
volume and
pricing trends for Molson Coors flagship brands in their largest
markets (U.S.,
UK and Canada), macroeconomic outlook within key geographic
regions, and the
degree of visibility for a sustainable de-leveraging path using
cash flow during
the first two years post-completion.
A positive rating action is currently not expected. If the
transaction does not
proceed, this will likely translate into Molson Coors ratings
being affirmed.
LIQUIDITY - for Molson Coors on a Standalone Basis
At Sept. 30, 2015, liquidity was $1.1 billion, comprised of $393
million in cash
and $740 million availability on the $750 million revolver that
matures in 2019.
The credit facility supports the company's $750 million
commercial paper (CP)
program that had $10 million outstanding at the end of the third
quarter 2015.
Molson Coors' maturities during the next two years are $730
million due in 2017
including CAD500 unsecured notes and $300 million unsecured
notes. Fitch expects
Molson Coors to target longer-term cash balances in the range of
$250 million to
$300 million.
Fitch expects FCF for 2015 (calculated as CFFO less capital
expenditures,
pension contributions and dividends) to be approximately $40
million. In 2016,
Fitch expects FCF of at least $275 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings for Molson Coors on
Rating Watch
Negative:
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper rating 'F2';
--Bank credit facility rating 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB'.
Molson Coors International LP
--Senior guaranteed unsecured debt 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.